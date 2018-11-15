Acquisition further enhances the Cutter Wealth consulting and research platform for wealth management and financial services firms

Cutter Associates, LLC, the global leader in investment operations consulting and research, has formally announced the acquisition of MyPrivateBanking, a Zurich-based, global wealth management research firm. The MyPrivateBanking research and content library, which provides customized reports and deep benchmarking of trends within the wealth management industry, will be absorbed into Cutter Associates' wealth management research and insights offering Cutter Wealth.

The wealth management industry, as across most of the financial services landscape, is changing significantly through innovation and other market forces. Due to new global regulation, the rise of fintech, the generational wealth transfer, digital disruption, and ongoing risks like cybersecurity, the landscape has become more complicated to navigate. Wealth managers are looking for clear research, analysis, benchmarking and insights that help them navigate these rapid changes and implement the right technology to exceed their customers' expectations.

Cutter Associates launched Cutter Wealth earlier this year to help wealth management firms make smart decisions on their technology and operations models by providing research and consulting services. The acquisition of MyPrivateBanking will further enhance Cutter Wealth's capabilities and library of research and benchmarking. Cutter will also be integrating the full MyPrivateBanking global analyst team.

The Cutter Wealth team is led by Gina McCafferty, who has over 30 years of experience in financial services software, having had prior roles at SS&C Technologies and FIS.

In addition to research, Cutter Wealth offers exclusive events to allow its customers to connect with industry peers, share best practices, and engage with industry vendors and leading research analysts.

Cutter Wealth has gathered its clients, vendor partners and analysts in New York on November 15th to discuss best practices and future trends.

"Cutter Associates has always focused on providing deep-dive research on technological and operational issues for the buy-side. The launch of Cutter Wealth is a natural extension of our current business and provides full end-to-end analysis to help wealth management organizations navigate the digital age," says James Bridgers, Cutter's CEO. "With the addition of MyPrivateBanking to our platform, we are excited to provide our customers expansive, global research and insights to help them make future-focused business decisions."

Cutter Associates, founded in 1998, provides investment operations research and consulting services to the world's largest asset managers, insurance companies, pensions, endowments, and asset servicers. The firm has long been recognized as the leader in providing independent research on investment systems and services, with a client base of over 220 firms around the globe.

For more information on the new offering, please visit www.cutterassociates.com.

About Cutter Associates

Cutter Associates, LLC serves the operational and technology needs of the global asset management industry, providing clients the tools and services they need to be successful. By leveraging multi-faceted expertise and an unrivaled knowledgebase, Cutter Associates provides clients truly independent research, exclusive member-only events, custom operations benchmarking, and a global consultancy for strategic advice on and delivery of operational and technology excellence. Cutter Associates works with the world's leading asset managers, owners, and servicers. Headquartered in Hingham, MA, Cutter Associates has subsidiaries in Canada and the UK, and is on the web at www.cutterassociates.com.

