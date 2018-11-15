SignalFX: SignalFx Delivers Next Generation of Application Performance Monitoring

SAN MATEO, Calif., Nov. 15, 2018, the leader in real-time cloud monitoring for infrastructure, microservices, and applications, today unveiled SignalFx Microservices APM, the industry's first real-time application performance monitoring solution designed to accelerate troubleshooting for DevOps teams through advanced real-time analytics.

Powered by NoSample distributed tracing architecture, SignalFx Microservices APM observes every single transaction - not just a small random sample - and reports on every anomaly. With the new Outlier Analyzer, the most challenging issues can now be pinpointed and resolved with a single click.

SignalFx Microservices APM is built on top of SignalFx's advanced streaming analytics platform for metrics which applies unsurpassed data science in real-time to identify the root cause of critical application problems. Integration with advanced automation workflows can remediate issues in seconds.

"Microservices have changed the game for companies, allowing them to move faster by breaking up applications into modules that can be developed and updated independently. At the same time, it is now exponentially more difficult to identify and triage problems as they span hundreds of services and evolve rapidly," said Arijit Mukherji, Chief Technology Officer of SignalFx. "SignalFx Microservices APM is the only end-to-end monitoring solution designed to tackle this problem head-on, dramatically reducing mean time to repair through directed troubleshooting."

Traditional APM systems are not designed to handle the scale, complexity, and dynamic nature of today's microservices environments. Their probabilistic sampling and batch processing approach may work for legacy monolithic applications but falls short in a microservices world, leaving developers in the dark and customers frustrated.

"The world happens in real-time and if something goes wrong, finding problems minutes later just doesn't cut it," said Karthik Rau, CEO and Founder of SignalFx. "Customers expect technology and applications to just work. Their tolerance for failure is next to zero with the value of their brand held in the balance."



"The collateral damage of disappointing customers far exceeds and outlasts the monetary impact. People remember," said Trevor Rundell, Director of Engineering at Drift. "The key to keeping our customers happy is finding the root cause of the problem and fixing it - preferably before they even notice.

"Being able to capture 100% of traces is very important to us. SignalFx NoSample architecture means we no longer have to 'hope we can find the problem' because now we 'know we will find the problem'," Rundell said.

Adam Nutt, Engineering Manager at Nike said, "With SignalFx Microservices APM we now have all the traces we need to immediately get to the root cause of any problem. That means more successful product launches - and happier customers."

Next Generation of Real-Time Cloud Monitoring

The SignalFx Real-Time Cloud Monitoring Platform for Infrastructure, Microservices, and Applications is unique in Four Key Areas:

Flexible, open instrumentation - SignalFx makes it easy to ingest metrics, traces and events from any source across the stack. DevOps can flexibly use the best tool for the job choosing from a wide range of supported instrumentation options - APIs, Smart Agent, Telemetry Adapters, Function Wrappers, Code Auto-instrumentation. SignalFx instrumentation is based on open standards (such as collectd and StatsD for metrics, and OpenTracing, OpenCensus, and Zipkin for distributed tracing) and therefore agnostic to how developers choose to collect data. Thanks to 150+ pre-built integrations and the auto-discovery and auto-configuration capabilities of the SignalFx Smart Agent, Ops teams can start monitoring popular systems in minutes.



- SignalFx shortens problem resolution in a microservices environment by capturing all anomalies and directly assisting the operator during the triage process. Thanks to its unique NoSample architecture, SignalFx observes and identifies anomaly via a complete view of system behavior over time. Through features like Outlier Analyzer, SignalFx applies powerful analytics that guide DevOps to the root cause of issues in seconds. Built for DevOps velocity - SignalFx is an API-driven solution, designed to be easily integrated with the DevOps toolchain. Every aspect and functionality of the platform can be controlled and programmed through code leveraging well-defined APIs. This enables SRE teams to be more productive by automating monitoring services through code.

What Analysts are Saying

IDC

"A shift to faster, more agile software delivery is requiring the adoption of Monitoring and APM tools that provide real-time alerting, dashboards, and automation for auto-remediation and auto-scaling," Stephen Elliott, Program Vice President, Management Software and DevOps, IDC

Gartner

"Microservice-based applications are highly complex and dynamic, and they generate large volumes of data. This renders traditional monitoring approaches inadequate at best and dangerously oblivious at worst," Gartner, Advance Your Application Performance Monitoring Strategy to Support Microservices, 6 March 2018

Availability and Pricing

SignalFx Microservices APM is now available for trial and purchase. Pricing starts at $45 per host per month. Usage-based pricing options are also available. For more information visit signalfx.com/pricing

About SignalFx

SignalFx is the only real-time cloud monitoring platform for infrastructure, microservices, and applications. The platform discovers and collects metrics across every component in your cloud environment, replacing traditional point tools and providing real-time predictive analytics. The massively scalable SignalFx architecture is optimized for cloud infrastructure and microservices-based applications and provides powerful visualization, proactive alerting, and collaborative triage capabilities for organizations of all sizes. SignalFx is used by leading enterprises across high tech, financial services, consumer products, retail, communications, media, entertainment and web-scale players like Yelp, HubSpot, Acquia, and Kayak. SignalFx is venture-funded by Andreessen Horowitz, Charles River Ventures, and General Catalyst.