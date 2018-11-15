Leadfeeder Partners with LinkedIn Sales Navigator

WASHINGTON, Nov. 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Leadfeeder and LinkedIn Sales Navigator are teaming up this year, and we're excited to share this announcement with our customers and future customers.

As many marketers and sales people know, LinkedIn Sales Navigator empowers its users with access to LinkedIn's more than 590M+ member network. With the two powers combined, now sales and marketing professionals can find and build relationships with prospects and customers with even greater speed and efficiency.

According to LinkedIn research , on average, sales leaders who use LinkedIn Sales Navigator experience:

45 percent more opportunities created

51 percent more likelihood to achieve quota

80 percent more productivity

When combined with Leadfeeder , these two platforms help marketing and sales teams identify the companies visiting their website and transform this traffic into qualified leads. Leadfeeder's mission is to help marketing and sales professionals identify who is visiting their website, transform their traffic into qualified leads, and connect to key decision makers.

Jaakko Paalanen, CRO at Leadfeeder, says, "Leadfeeder and LinkedIn Sales Navigator are at the forefront of modern sales enablement, which is why we are so thrilled to bring the power of LinkedIn Sales Navigator into the Leadfeeder platform. This integration will make it easier for our users to streamline their follow-up process and efficiently convert web visits into sales."

With this new integration, Leadfeeder users can research and reach out to prospects using LinkedIn Sales Navigator - without leaving the Leadfeeder app. Let's dive into some of the more detailed features and benefits of this new integration.

Benefits of the Integration

Leadfeeder's integration with LinkedIn Sales Navigator (Team or Enterprise editions) provides a couple of great additions to your Leadfeeder interface, providing relevant context alongside your Leadfeeder data and enabling more efficient outreach so that you can connect to the right stakeholders.

Relevant Company Data. Gain more insights on a company through LinkedIn Sales Navigator's company card.

Find The Right Contacts. Find out if you have existing LinkedIn Connections, review LinkedIn Recommended Leads, and view a person's recent activities on LinkedIn.

Quick Outreach. Send a message to your existing connections, or send a Connection Request or InMail to new leads from inside the Leadfeeder platform.

Pekka Koskinen, Leadfeeder's founder and CEO notes, "With more than 30,000 companies on our platform, we've been busy throughout the year asking our users what they would like to see in the Leadfeeder platform, and integrating with LinkedIn Sales Navigator was high on the list. Our mission is to automate lead generation for B2B companies, and this integration is one big step towards that vision."

For more information:

Pekka Koskinen

CEO

pekka.koskinen@leadfeeder.com

+358-405905670

Jaakko Paalanen

CRO

jaakko.paalanen@leadfeeder.com

+358-46-922-0210

Leadfeeder is one of the world's best website visitor tracking tools for sales and marketing. It uses your Google Analytics data to show real companies visiting your website and it integrates to your CRM and email marketing tools to increase your sales intelligence. See more information at https://www.leadfeeder.com/

