The company announces the following unaudited data

as at 14 November 2018 - Using BID Valuations

NAV per ord share (excl income) with debt at par value 1278.01 p

NAV per ord share (excl income) with debt at market value* 1271.72 p

NAV per ord share (incl income) with debt at par value 1304.97 p

NAV per ord share (incl income) with debt at market value* 1298.69 p

*based on the mid market value of the debenture debt at valuation point,

source: Interactive Data

