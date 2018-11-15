ASTRO's First Pro-Caliber Controller for PlayStation 4 and PC Controller is Designed to Withstand the Rigors of High-Stress Competitive Play

ASTRO Gaming, a leader in premium video gaming equipment, has continually innovated and forever redefined what pro gamers can expect from their audio equipment. Today, ASTRO further extended that expertise and announced its commitment to the professional controller category with the launch of the ASTRO C40 TR Controller

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181115005339/en/

ASTRO GAMING ANNOUNCES HIGHLY CUSTOMIZABLE, MODULAR C40 TR CONTROLLER (Photo: Business Wire)

As the newest addition to the best-selling Tournament Ready (TR) series, the modular and highly customizable ASTRO C40 TR will deliver a competitive edge while adapting to any gaming environment, ranging from professional tournaments to head-to-head competitions with friends. The new ASTRO C40 TR Controller is an Officially Licensed product for PlayStation 4, also featuring additional compatibility with Windows PCs. It is available for pre-order now online direct from ASTRO's website for $199.99 USD ($269.99 CAD), shipping in early 2019, and available at key retailers including Gamestop, Amazon and Best Buy and Best Buy Canada in the same timeframe. It is available in the United States and Canada, with more countries to follow.

"Our products have dramatically changed the esports landscape improving team and player performance along the way," said Aron Drayer, Vice President of Marketing, ASTRO Gaming. "Our new ASTRO C40 TR Controller is the next natural evolution of our continued commitment to esports, pro gaming and gamers in general. After more than two years of development while incorporating feedback from pro gamers, we're excited to finally get the C40 TR into the hands of customers. The C40 TR will be a literal game changer."

The ASTRO C40 TR Controllerdelivers best-in-class features and premium components in an ergonomically comfortable controller that can withstand rigorous use by professional gamers in high-stress environments. The controller has been designed from the ground up with pro gamers and professional tournaments in mind -- aspiring pros, hardcore gamers or any gamer who demands more from their gaming equipment will find much to like in ASTRO's new controller. The new C40 TR offers replaceable analog sticks and d-pad modules, swappable analog stick and d-pad positions, variable length stick tops, programmable rear buttons, custom software complete with stick and trigger sensitivity control, on-board button remapping, custom profiles and more.

Key features include:

REPLACEABLE, SWAPPABLE STICK MODULES: Quickly and easily swap the Analog Stick or D-Pad Modules for consistently sharp performance. Setup the controller in either Offset or Parallel configurations. Replaceable Stick Caps provide added customization for a competitive advantage.

Quickly and easily swap the Analog Stick or D-Pad Modules for consistently sharp performance. Setup the controller in either Offset or Parallel configurations. Replaceable Stick Caps provide added customization for a competitive advantage. INTEGRATED, REMAPPABLE REAR BUTTONS: Optimum rear button layout for superior ergonomics improves precision during critical moments. Mappability streamlines the controller for any genre and playstyle while improving response time and accuracy. Remap buttons and save your mappings directly on the controller with no PC software required.

Optimum rear button layout for superior ergonomics improves precision during critical moments. Mappability streamlines the controller for any genre and playstyle while improving response time and accuracy. Remap buttons and save your mappings directly on the controller with no PC software required. ASTRO CUSTOMIZATION SOFTWARE: ASTRO customization software exponentially increases the C40 TR's versatility and accuracy. Create profiles that can be switched directly from the controller. Adjust trigger and stick sensitivity, remap buttons, tweak EQ, audio output, mic out and sidetone.

ASTRO customization software exponentially increases the C40 TR's versatility and accuracy. Create profiles that can be switched directly from the controller. Adjust trigger and stick sensitivity, remap buttons, tweak EQ, audio output, mic out and sidetone. WIRED/WIRELESS MODES: With the on-board Mode Switch, quickly change between wired and ASTRO's proprietary 2.4 GHZ wireless mode to adapt to any gaming environment. Both offer low-latency for pro level performance.

With the on-board Mode Switch, quickly change between wired and ASTRO's proprietary 2.4 GHZ wireless mode to adapt to any gaming environment. Both offer low-latency for pro level performance. WIRELESS AUDIO: The C40 TR Controller delivers high fidelity game sound and voice chat in Wired and Wireless mode via the 3.5mm jack. The C40 offers game sound and voice chat in Wireless mode. Compatible with any gaming headset with a 3.5mm jack.

The C40 TR Controller delivers high fidelity game sound and voice chat in Wired and Wireless mode via the 3.5mm jack. The C40 offers game sound and voice chat in Wireless mode. Compatible with any gaming headset with a 3.5mm jack. TRIGGER STOPS: Quickly and easily activate the trigger stops, which adjusts the trigger pull distance, to allow hair trigger performance in most FPS titles.

Quickly and easily activate the trigger stops, which adjusts the trigger pull distance, to allow hair trigger performance in most FPS titles. 12 HOUR BATTERY LIFE: Outlast your game with up to 12 hours of battery life.

Outlast your game with up to 12 hours of battery life. INCLUDED TRAVEL CASE: Travel safe and secure with the travel case for the C40 TR. Protect your controller, module, stick caps and tool all in one hard-shelled case.

Travel safe and secure with the travel case for the C40 TR. Protect your controller, module, stick caps and tool all in one hard-shelled case. TOURNAMENT READY: Ready for any environment, the TR line of ASTRO Gaming products deliver premium design and performance for every type of gamer. All Tournament Ready products are designed and developed to meet the demanding specifications of pro gamers.

Pricing and Availability

ASTRO Gaming's new ASTRO C40 TR Controller is available for pre-order now online direct from ASTRO's website for $199.99 USD ($269.99 CAD), shipping in early 2019, with key retailers Gamestop, Amazon and Best Buy and Best Buy Canada also offering the product in early 2019. It is available for PlayStation 4 and Windows PC in the United States and Canada, with more countries to follow. For more information about ASTRO Gaming or the C40 TR, please visit www.astrogaming.com.

About ASTRO Gaming

ASTRO Gaming, creates premium video gaming equipment and lifestyle products for professional gamers, leagues, and gaming prosumers. ASTRO Gaming was spun-off from design powerhouse ASTRO Studios, known in the gaming world for designing the Xbox 360, along with Alienware and HP Gaming PCs. ASTRO Gaming produces a line of gamer-centric "tech-life" products that support this rapidly growing community. ASTRO Gaming is a brand of Logitech International. Founded in 1981, and headquartered in Lausanne, Switzerland, Logitech International is a Swiss public company listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (LOGN) and on the Nasdaq Global Select Market (LOGI). All ASTRO Gaming products are available at www.astrogaming.com. Connect with ASTRO Gaming on Twitter @ASTROGaming, Instagram or our blog.

This product is being developed under the official licensing program for PlayStation by Sony Interactive Entertainment and is subject to Sony Interactive Entertainment's final product approval.

"PlayStation" is a registered trademark of Sony Interactive Entertainment Inc.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181115005339/en/

Contacts:

Maverick PR (for ASTRO Gaming)

Brandon Smith

310.404.9906

brandon@mavpr.com

Maverick PR (for ASTRO Gaming)

Tara Bruno

914.260.6633

tarambruno@gmail.com