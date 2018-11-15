Randgold Resources Ld: Randgold Announces Investor Days Webcast Available 16 November 2018

Webcast of "New Barrick" Investor Days Available 16 November 2018

JERSEY, CHANNEL ISLANDS / ACCESSWIRE / November 15, 2018 / With reference to the recommended share-for-share merger of Randgold Resources Limited ("Randgold") and Barrick Gold Corporation ("Barrick"), the two companies will be holding combined NEW BARRICK Investor Days for the investment communities in London, New York and Toronto, within the next week. Presentations will be made by Randgold and Barrick executives. A recording of the first of the Investor Days, due to be held in London on Friday 16 November 2018, will be available as a webcast, together with accompanying presentation materials, immediately following the event, on Randgold's website at www.randgoldresources.com and Barrick's website at www.barrick.com and www.barrick.com/a-new-champion.

The webcasts are planned to be available at:

05:00 PST (USA/Canada) • 08:00 EST (USA/Canada) • 13:00 GMT (UK) • 14:00 CET • 15:00 CAT

ENQUIRIES:

Randgold Kathy du Plessis

Investor & Media Relations

Telephone: +44 20 7557 7738

Email: randgold@dpapr.com Barrick Deni Nicoski

Senior Vice President

Investor Relations

Telephone: +1 416 307-7474

Email: dnicoski@barrick.com Andy Lloyd

Senior Vice President

Communications

Telephone: +1 416 307-7414

Email: alloyd@barrick.com

RANDGOLD RESOURCES LIMITED

Incorporated in Jersey, Channel Islands

Reg. No. 62686

LSE Trading Symbol: RRS

NASDAQ Trading Symbol: GOLD

SOURCE: Randgold Resources Ld

