ACCESSWIRE·Mehr Nachrichten von ACCESSWIRE

Randgold Resources Ld: Randgold Resources Limited Announces Investor Days Webcast Available 16 November 2018

WEBCAST OF "NEW BARRICK" INVESTOR DAYS AVAILABLE 16 NOVEMBER 2018

JERSEY, CHANNEL ISLANDS / ACCESSWIRE / November 15, 2018 / With reference to the recommended share-for-share merger of Randgold Resources Limited ("Randgold") and Barrick Gold Corporation ("Barrick"), the two companies will be holding combined NEW BARRICK Investor Days for the investment communities in London, New York and Toronto, within the next week. Presentations will be made by Randgold and Barrick executives. A recording of the first of the Investor Days, due to be held in London on Friday 16 November 2018, will be available as a webcast, together with accompanying presentation materials, immediately following the event, on Randgold's website at www.randgoldresources.com and Barrick's website at www.barrick.com and www.barrick.com/a-new-champion.

The webcasts are planned to be available at:

05:00 PST (USA/Canada) • 08:00 EST (USA/Canada) • 13:00 GMT (UK) • 14:00 CET • 15:00 CAT

ENQUIRIES:

Randgold

Kathy du Plessis
Investor & Media Relations
Telephone: +44 20 7557 7738
Email: randgold@dpapr.com

Barrick

Deni Nicoski
Senior Vice President
Investor Relations
Telephone: +1 416 307-7474
Email: dnicoski@barrick.com

Andy Lloyd
Senior Vice President
Communications
Telephone: +1 416 307-7414
Email: alloyd@barrick.com

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

RANDGOLD RESOURCES LIMITED
Incorporated in Jersey, Channel Islands
Reg. No. 62686
LSE Trading Symbol: RRS
NASDAQ Trading Symbol: GOLD

SOURCE: Randgold Resources Limited



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/528226/Randgold-Resources-Limited-Announces-Investor-Days-Webcast-Available-16-November-2018


© 2018 ACCESSWIRE