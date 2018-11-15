New Age Beverages Corporation Announces Closing Of $52 Million Public Offering

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / November 15, 2018 / New Age Beverages Corporation (NASDAQ: NBEV) the Colorado-based organic, natural and healthy functional beverage company focused on becoming the world's leading healthy beverage company, today announced the closing of its previously announced underwritten public offering of 12,900,000 shares of New Age's common stock, at a price of $3.50 per share, plus an additional 1,935,000 shares of its common stock pursuant to the full exercise of the over-allotment option granted to the underwriters.

The Company estimates net proceeds from the offering to be approximately $49 million, after deducting underwriting discounts and estimated offering expenses. The Company intends to use the net proceeds from this offering for potential acquisitions.

Roth Capital Partners and A.G.P./Alliance Global Partners acted as joint book-running managers for the offering.

The shares described above were offered by New Age Beverages Corporation pursuant to a shelf registration statement on Form S-3 (File No. 333-219341) previously filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the 'SEC') and declared effective on October 16, 2017, and an additional registration statement on Form S-3 (File No. 333-228289) filed pursuant to Rule 462(b) under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, which became effective upon filing on November 9, 2018. A final prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to the offering was filed with the SEC and is available on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov. Electronic copies of the final prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus may be obtained from Roth Capital Partners, 888 San Clemente Drive, Newport Beach, California 92660 or via telephone at (800) 678-9147 or email: rothecm@roth.com; and from A.G.P./Alliance Global Partners, 590 Madison Avenue, 36th Floor, New York, NY 10022 or via telephone at 212-624-2060 or email: prospectus@allianceg.com.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About New Age Beverages Corporation (NASDAQ: NBEV )

New Age Beverages Corporation is a Colorado-based healthy beverage company focused on inspiring, educating, and hydrating consumers. The Company is the only one-stop-shop of healthy beverages and includes the brands f Búcha Live Kombucha®, XingTea®, Coco-Libre®, and Marley®. New Age growth segments of the >$1 trillion-dollar non-alcoholic beverage industry, is one of the 60 largest non-alcoholic beverage company, one of the largest healthy beverage companies, and the fastest growing in the world over the past two years. The Company's brands are sold across all 50 states within the US and in more than 10 countries internationally across all channels via a hybrid of distribution and route to market systems.

The Company operates the websites www.newagebev.com, www.newagehealth.com, www.mybucha.com, www.xingtea.com, www.drinkmarley.com, and www.cocolibre.com.

New Age has exclusively partnered with the world's 5th largest water charity, WATERisLIFE, to end the world water crisis with the most innovative technologies available. Donate at WATERisLIFE.com to help us EnditToday.

Safe Harbor Disclosure

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are any statements that express the current beliefs and expectations of management, including but not limited to statements related to the Company's use of proceeds from the offering. Any statements contained herein that do not describe historical facts are forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance and achievements to differ materially from those discussed in such forward-looking statements. The Company cautions readers not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they were made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements, except as otherwise required by law, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

For investor inquiries about New Age Beverages Corporation please contact:

Cody Slach, Liolios Group, Inc.

Investor Relations Counsel

Tel 949-574-3860

NBEV@Liolios.com

Greg Gould, New Age Beverages Corporation

Chief Financial and Administrative Officer

Tel 303-289-8655

GGould@NewAgeBev.com

SOURCE: New Age Beverages Corporation

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/528234/New-Age-Beverages-Corporation-Announces-Closing-Of-52-Million-Public-Offering