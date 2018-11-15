















Vallourec reports third quarter results and results for the first nine months of 2018

Revenue of €2,805 million in 9M 2018 up 4.7% year-on-year (12.9% at constant exchange rates) driven by the positive momentum on the Oil & Gas market, both price and volume wise

Continuous quarterly EBITDA improvement: €61 million in 9M 2018, improved by €70 million year-on-year €43 million in Q3 2018, improved by €34 million year-on-year

Fourth quarter 2018 EBITDA targeted to show continuing progress and exceed that of Q3 2018

Boulogne-Billancourt (France), 15 November 2018 - Vallourec, a world leader in premium tubular solutions, today announced its results for the third quarter and first nine months of 2018. The consolidated financial information was presented by Vallourec's Management Board to its Supervisory Board on 14 November 2018.

Key figures

9M 9M Change In millions of euros Q3 Q3 Change 2018 2017 YoY 2018 2017 YoY 1,670 1,601 4.3% Sales Volume (k tons) 583 588 -0.9% 2,805 2,680 4.7% Revenue 961 964 -0.3% 61 (9) +€70m EBITDA 43 9 +€34m 2.2% -0.3% +2.5 pts As % of revenues 4.5% 0.9% +3.6 pts (399) (373) -€26m Net income (loss), Group share (92) (119) +€27m (571) (397) -€174m Free cash flow (153) (72) -€81m 30 Sept.

2018 31 Dec.

2017 Change

Over the period







In millions of euros







30 Sept.

2018



30 June

2018



Change

Over the period



2,097 1,542 +€555m Net debt 2,097 1,934 +€163m

Commenting on these results, Philippe Crouzet, Chairman of the Management Board, said:

"Over the third quarter, Vallourec's EBITDA continued to improve, reflecting the price increases passed on OCTG products in the U.S. Vallourec also continues to reap the benefits of its Transformation Plan. The Group is generating significant cost reductions and securing commercial successes in all regions thanks to its new competitive routes from China and Brazil.

Looking forward, we continue to see positive trends in our main markets and remain confident in the solidity of demand. In the short term, while in the U.S. the temporary build-up in inventories is expected to induce softer demand, the Group expects deliveries on the international Oil & Gas markets to continue to grow. In the fourth quarter, Vallourec targets its EBITDA to show continuing progress and exceed that of Q3 2018."

I - CONSOLIDATED REVENUE BY MARKET

9M

2018 9M

2017 Change YoY Change YoY at constant exchange rates In millions of euros Q3

2018 Q3

2017 Change YoY Change YoY at constant exchange rates 1,991 1,859 7.1% 16.2% Oil & Gas, Petrochemicals 706 681 3.7% 11.2% 229 283 -19.1% -17.3% Power Generation 49 94 -47.9% -45.7% 585 538 8.7% 16.9% Industry & Other 206 189 9.0% 17.5% 2,805 2,680 4.7% 12.9% Total 961 964 -0.3% 4.3%

For the third quarter of 2018, Vallourec recorded revenue of €961 million, broadly stable compared with €964 million for the third quarter of 2017, mainly as a result of a slight negative volume impact of -0.9%, a price/mix effect of +5.3% essentially in the US, partly offset by a negative currency impact of -4.7%. The decrease in volumes year-on-year is essentially related to the decline in Power Generation activities.

For the first nine months of 2018, Vallourec recorded revenue of €2,805 million, up 4.7% compared with the first nine months of 2017 with a positive volume impact of +4.3%, a price/mix effect of +8.6%, partly offset by a negative currency impact of -8.2%. The revenue increase is mainly due to the positive impact of both volume and price increases in the U.S.

Sequentially, Q3 2018 Group revenue was down 2.1% compared with Q2 2018 (€982 million), mainly as a result of lower Power Generation volumes and revenue.

Oil & Gas, Petrochemicals (71.0% of consolidated revenue)

In Q3 2018, Oil & Gas revenue amounted to €626 million, up 1.6% year-on-year (up 5.9% at constant exchange rates).

Over the first 9M of 2018, Oil & Gas revenue reached €1,732 million, up 2.8% year-on-year (+11.8% at constant exchange rates):

In North America, Oil & Gas revenue increased significantly year-on-year, despite a negative forex effect: the demand for tubes was supported by higher drilling activity (the average active rig count in the US rose by 19% YoY). Prices increased significantly over the period, with an additional OCTG price increase implemented as from July 1 st , 2018.



In the EA and MEA regions , Oil & Gas revenue was down year-on-year. The increase in OCTG revenue was more than offset by an unfavourable forex translation effect and a decrease in deliveries for Pipe Projects for which strong bookings have been recorded over the last months.



In South America, Oil & Gas revenue was slightly up compared to 9M 2017. The increase in revenue was partly offset by the weakening of the Brazilian Real.

In Q3 2018, Petrochemicals revenue was €80 million, up 23.1% year-on-year (up 23.7% at constant exchange rates) driven by the positive momentum in the U.S.

Over the first 9M of 2018, Petrochemicals revenue was €259 million, up 48.9% year-on-year (up 58.9% at constant exchange rates) driven by the positive momentum in the U.S.

Industry & Other (20.8% of consolidated revenue)

In Q3 2018, Industry & Other revenue amounted to €206 million, up 9.0% year-on-year (up 17.5% at constant exchange rates).

Over the first 9M of 2018, Industry & Other revenue amounted to €585 million, up 8.7% year-on-year (up 16.9% at constant exchange rates):

In Europe, it was essentially driven by higher prices in Mechanical Engineering and Automotive applications despite a slow down in volumes in Q3 due to some destocking at distributors.

In South America, Industry & Other revenue increased essentially as a result of higher volumes in Mechanical Engineering and Automotive applications driven by the progressive recovery in the Brazilian economy.

Power Generation (8.2% of consolidated revenue)

In Q3 2018, Power Generation revenue was €49 million, down 47.9% year-on-year (down 45.7% at constant exchange rates) with conventional power generation sales significantly down compared to Q3 2017, due to a reduced number of projects in Asia.

Power Generation 9M 2018 revenue amounted to €229 million, down 19.1% year-on-year (down 17.3% at constant exchange rates). This decrease was due to lower sales both in nuclear and conventional power generation.

II - CONSOLIDATED RESULTS ANALYSIS

Q3 2018 consolidated results analysis

In Q3 2018, EBITDA stood at €43 million, compared to €9 million in Q3 2017.

Industrial margin improved by €26 million despite broadly stable consolidated revenue. As a percentage of revenue it improved from 11.8% to 14.6%, reflecting (i) better Oil & Gas volumes and prices mainly in the U.S, (ii) the savings resulting from the Transformation plan, (iii) partially offset by the increase in raw material prices;

Sales, general and administrative costs (SG&A) were down 2.9% at €99 million, representing 10.3% of revenue compared with 10.6% in Q3 2017.

Operating result was a loss of €29 million, compared to a loss of €88 million in Q3 2017. This is explained by the increase in EBITDA and the absence of "asset disposal, restructuring and other" which amounted to €16 million in Q3 2017.

Financial result was negative at -€60 million versus -€39 million in Q3 2017, resulting mainly from higher interest charges over the period.

Income taxwas -€2 million compared to a gain of €6 million in Q3 2017.

The share attributable to non-controlling interests amounted to -€2 million, compared to €2 million in Q3 2017.

This resulted in a net loss of €92 million, compared to a loss of €119 million in Q3 2017.

9M 2018 consolidated results analysis

For the first nine months of 2018,EBITDA stood at €61 million, compared to -€9 million in 9M 2017 thanks to:

An industrial margin of €373 million, up €46 million compared with 9M 2017, reflecting (i) better Oil & Gas volumes and prices mainly in the U.S, (ii) the savings resulting from the Transformation Plan, (iii) partially offset by the increase in raw material prices and unfavorable currencies evolution;

Sales, general and administrative costs (SG&A) of €299 million, down 7.4% compared with 9M 2017, now representing 10.7% of revenue compared with 12.1% in 9M 2017. This significant improvement mainly reflects favorable forex impacts and the effects of the Transformation Plan.

Excluding changes in provisions, 9M 2018 EBITDA improved €77 million compared to 9M 2017, with net reversal of €29 million in 9M 2018 and €36 million in 9M 2017.

Operating result was a loss of €234 million, compared to a loss of €277 million in 9M 2017. The better EBITDA was partly offset by "asset disposal, restructuring and other" and impairment charges which were €58 million higher compared to the first nine months of 2017. These charges were booked in H1 2018 and were mainly related to restructuring measures undertaken in Europe and the divestiture of the two remaining French Drilling Products entities.

Financial result was negative at -€165 million versus -€140 million in 9M 2017. This increase is mainly due to higher interest charges as a result of the bonds issued in October 2017 and April 2018. As a reminder, 9M 2017 financial result included a loss of €13 million related to the change in fair value of Vallourec's NSSMC shares.

Income taxwas -€2 million, compared to a gain of €24 million in 9M 2017. Tax gains were reduced compared to 9M 2017 mainly as a consequence of the results recovery in North America.

The share attributable to non-controlling interests was nil, compared to €23 million in 9M 2017.

This resulted in a net loss, Group share of -€399 million, compared to -€373 million in 9M 2017.

III - CASH FLOW, FINANCIAL POSITION AND LIQUIDITY

Vallourec generated a free cash flow of -€153 million in Q3 2018 compared to -€72 million in Q3 2017.

For the first nine months of 2018,free cash flow stood at -€571 million compared to -€397 million in the first 9M of 2017. This is mainly explained by:

Cash flow from operating activities slightly improved at -€198 million compared with -€208 million in 9M 2017 despite higher financial interests and restructuring costs.

Change in working capital requirement of -€309 million compared to -€103 million in 9M 2017. This increase was driven by higher activity and a temporary build-up in inventories. Working capital is expected to decrease in Q4 2018.

Capital expenditure stood at -€64 million, compared to -€86 million in 9M 2017, and is aligned with the needs of the Group's recently reshaped industrial footprint.

As a consequence, as at 30 September 2018, Group net debt stood at €2,097 million compared to €1,934 million on 30 June 2018[1].

Vallourec continues to benefit from a strong liquidity position. Its cash position as at 30 September 2018 amounted to €769 million. Medium and long-term undrawn committed facilities amounted to €2.2 billion. At the same date, short-term debt amounted to €1,072 million, including €264 million of commercial paper.

The next significant debt maturity is due in August 2019 and has already been refinanced through the €400 million senior notes issued in April 2018.

IV - TRANSFORMATION PLAN

The Group continues to deploy its most competitive manufacturing routes, in particular VSB and Tianda, whose industrial and commercial integration is progressing well, and is enhancing the competitiveness of its global offer. These new routes have already generated, and will continue to generate significant commercial successes.

The blast furnace and steel production facilities in Belo Horizonte, Brazil, were shut down as planned mid-July.

The finishing line in Saint-Saulve dedicated to conventional power plants will be closed by the end of 2018.

V - MARKET TRENDS & 2018 OUTLOOK

In the fourth quarter 2018, Vallourec anticipates the following market trends:

In the U.S, while the rig count should remain stable at a high level, the Group expects softer demand attributable to temporary higher inventories on the tubular market built in anticipation of Section 232, which aims at benefiting U.S. domestic producers including Vallourec.

In Brazil, drilling activity is expected to remain stable.

In the rest of the world, Vallourec's O&G operations should benefit from higher volumes and mix/prices.

The Transformation Plan should generate higher cost savings over the second half of the year compared with the first half.

All in all, the Group targets the fourth quarter 2018 EBITDA to show continuing progress and exceed that of the third quarter.

Looking forward, Vallourec continues to foresee sustained hydrocarbon demand as well as continued depletion which are expected to continue to support oil and gas companies' increasing global activity.

Appendices

Documents accompanying this release:

Sales volume

Forex

Revenue by geographic region

Revenue by market

Summary consolidated income statement

Summary consolidated balance sheet

Cash flow statement

Free cash flow

Definitions of non-GAAP financial data

Sales volume

In thousands of tons 2018 2017 Change YoY Q1 515 475 8.4% Q2 572 538 6.3% Q3 583 588 -0.9% Q4 655 Total 1,670 2,256

Forex

Average exchange rate 9M

2018 9M

2017 EUR / USD 1.19 1.11 EUR / BRL 4.30 3.54 USD / BRL 3.60 3.17

Revenue by geographic region

In millions of euros 9M As % of 9M As % of Change 2018 revenue 2017 revenue YoY Europe 427 15.2% 420 15.7% 1.7% North America 964 34.4% 676 25.2% 42.6% South America 469 16.7% 452 16.9% 3.8% Asia & Middle East 767 27.4% 869 32.4% -11.7% Rest of World 178 6.3% 263 9.8% -32.3% Total 2,805 100.0% 2,680 100.0% 4.7%

Revenue by market

9M As % of 9M As % of Change In millions of euros Q3 As % of Q3 As % of Change 2018 revenue 2017 revenue YoY 2018 revenue 2017 revenue YoY 1,732 61.8% 1,685 62.9% 2.8% Oil & Gas 626 65.2% 616 63.9% 1.6% 259 9.2% 174 6.5% 48.9% Petrochemicals 80 8.3% 65 6.7% 23.1% 1,991 71.0% 1,859 69.4% 7.1% Oil & Gas, Petrochemicals 706 73.5% 681 70.6% 3.7% 229 8.2% 283 10.6% -19.1% Power Generation 49 5.0% 94 9.8% -47.9% 323 11.5% 245 9.1% 31.8% Mechanicals 120 12.5% 90 9.3% 33.3% 115 4.1% 105 3.9% 9.5% Automotive 37 3.8% 35 3.7% 5.7% 147 5.2% 188 7.0% -21.8% Construction & Other 49 5.1% 64 6.6% -23.4% 585 20.8% 538 20.0% 8.7% Industry & Other 206 21.4% 189 19.6% 9.0% 2,805 100.0% 2,680 100.0% 4.7% Total 961 100.0% 964 100.0% -0.3%

Summary consolidated income statement

9M 9M Change In millions of euros Q3 Q3 Change 2018 2017 YoY 2018 2017 YoY 2,805 2,680 4.7% REVENUE 961 964 -0.3% (2,432) (2,353) 3.4% Cost of sales(1) (821) (850) -3.4% 373 327 14.1% Industrial margin 140 114 22.8% 13.3% 12.2% +1.1 pt (as % of revenue) 14.6% 11.8% +2.7 pts (299) (323) -7.4% SG&A costs(1) (99) (102) -2.9% (13) (13) na Other income (expense), net 2 (3) na 61 (9) +€70m EBITDA 43 9 +€34m 2.2% -0.3% +2.5 pts EBITDA as % of revenue 4.5% 0.9% +3.5 pts (197) (221) -10.9% Depreciation of industrial assets (63) (70) -10.0% (26) (33) na Amortization and other depreciation (8) (10) na (15) (1) na Impairment of assets (1) (1) na (57) (13) na Asset disposals, restructuring and other - (16) na (234) (277) +€43m OPERATING INCOME (LOSS) (29) (88) +€59m (165) (140) 17.9% Financial income (loss) (60) (39) 53.8% (399) (417) +€18m PRE-TAX INCOME (LOSS) (89) (127) +€38m (2) 24 na Income tax (2) 6 na 2 (3) na Share in net income (loss) of associates 1 - na (399) (396) -€3m NET INCOME (LOSS) FOR THE CONSOLIDATED ENTITY (90) (121) +€31m - 23 na Non-controlling interests (2) 2 na (399) (373) -€26m NET INCOME (LOSS), GROUP SHARE (92) (119) +€27m (0.9) (0.8) -€0.1 EARNINGS PER SHARE (in €) (0.2) (0.3) +€0.1

(1) Before depreciation and amortization

na: not applicable

Summary consolidated balance sheet

In millions of euros Assets 30-Sept 31-Dec Liabilities 30-Sept 31-Dec 2018 2017 2018 2017 Equity, Group share 1,857 2,426 Net intangible assets 74 89 Non-controlling interests 448 459 Goodwill 353 348 Total equity 2,305 2,885 Net property, plant and equipment 2,701 2,977 Shareholder loan 55 72 Biological assets 60 71 Bank loans and other borrowings (A) 1,794 1,817 Associates 108 102 Employee benefits 186 209 Other non-current assets 143 137 Deferred tax liabilities 28 18 Deferred tax assets 241 242 Provisions and other long-term liabilities 52 61 Total non-current assets 3,680 3,966 Total non-current liabilities 2,060 2,105 Inventories and work-in-progress 1,172 1,004 Provisions 145 149 Trade and other receivables 703 568 Overdrafts and other short-term borrowings (B) 1,072 746 Derivatives - assets 5 32 Trade payables 565 582 Other current assets 222 231 Derivatives - liabilities 34 13 Cash and cash equivalents (C) 769 1,021 Tax and other current liabilities 315 321 Total current assets 2,871 2,856 Total current liabilities 2,131 1,811 Assets held for sale - 64 Liabilities disposal for sale - 13 TOTAL ASSETS 6,551 6,886 TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES 6,551 6,886 Net debt (A+B-C) 2,097 1,542 Net income (loss), Group share -399 -537

Cash flow statement

9M 9M In millions of euros Q3

2018 Q3

2017 Q2

2018 Q1

2018 2018 2017 (198) (208) Cash flow from operating activities (54) (48) (61) (83) (309) (103) Change in operating WCR

+ decrease, (increase) (73) 1 (84) (152) (507) (311) Net cash flow from operating activities (127) (47) (145) (235) (64) (86) Gross capital expenditure (26) (25) (19) (19) - - Financial investments - - - - - - Increase and decrease in equity - - - - - - Impact of acquisition - - - - - - Dividends paid - - - - 16 39 Asset disposals & other items (10) 40 13 13 (555) (358) Change in net debt (163) (32) (151) (241) + decrease, (increase) 2,097 1,645 Net debt (end of period) 2,097 1,645 1,934 1,783

Free cash flow

9M 9M Change In millions of euros Q3 Q3 Change 2018 2017 (in € million) 2018 2017 (in € million) (198) (208) 10 Cash flow from operating activities (FFO) (A) (54) (48) -6 (309) (103) -206 Change in operating WCR (B) (73) 1 -74 [+ decrease, (increase)] (64) (86) 22 Gross capital expenditure (C) (26) (25) -1 (571) (397) -174 Free cash flow

(A)+(B)+(C) (153) (72) -81

Definitions of non-GAAP financial data

Gross capital expenditure: Gross capital expenditure is defined as the sum of cash outflows for acquisitions of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets and cash outflows for acquisitions of biological assets.

Free cash flow: Free cash-flow (FCF) is defined as cash flow from operating activities minus gross capital expenditure and plus/minus change in operating working capital requirement.

Industrial margin: The industrial margin is defined as the difference between revenue and cost of sales (i.e. after allocation of industrial variable costs and industrial fixed costs), before depreciation.

Consolidated net debt : Consolidated net debt is defined as Bank loans and other borrowings plus Overdrafts and other short-term borrowings minus Cash and cash equivalents.

Banking Covenant: As defined in the bank loan agreements, the "banking covenant" ratio is the ratio of the Group's consolidated net debt (including the shareholder loan in Brazil) to the Group's equity, restated for gains and losses on derivatives and for remeasurements (foreign currency gains and losses of consolidated subsidiaries).

Data at constant exchange rate: The data presented « at constant exchange rate » is calculated by eliminating the translation effect into euros for the revenue of the Group's entities whose functional currency is not the euro. The translation effect is eliminated by applying Year N-1 exchange rates to Year N revenue of the contemplated entities.



[1] As a reminder, the ratio "Group's consolidated net debt to Group's equity" defined in banking contracts and tested annually on December 31st , is restated for gains and losses on derivatives and for remeasurements (foreign currency gains and losses of consolidated subsidiaries).





