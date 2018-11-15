sprite-preloader
Donnerstag, 15.11.2018

Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

WKN: 764858 ISIN: BE0003746600 Ticker-Symbol: IJY 
15.11.2018 | 18:05
GlobeNewswire (Europe)

Intervest Offices & Warehouses NV: Intervest Offices & Warehouses: publication relating to a transparency notification

Publication relating to a transparency notification
(article 14, paragraph 1, of the Act of 2 May 2007 relating to the publication of important participations)

Summary of the notification

As at 13 November 2018 Intervest Offices & Warehouses (hereinafter 'Intervest') received a transparency notification dated 12 November 2018 from Foyer Finance S.A., Foyer S.A., Foyer Assurances S.A., Foyer Vie S.A. and Wealins S.A. indicating that the shareholding had decreased from 3,6% to 2,995% and that, hence, it had fallen below the 3% notification threshold.

Contents of the notification of of Foyer Finance S.A., Foyer S.A.,
Foyer Assurances S.A., Foyer Vie S.A. and Wealins S.A.

The as at 12 November 2018 dated notification from Foyer Finance S.A., Foyer S.A., Foyer Assurances S.A., Foyer Vie S.A. and Wealins S.A. contains following information.

Reason of the notification: acquisition or transfer of shares conferring voting rights or voting rights and downward crossing of the minimum threshold.
Notification by: a parent company or a controlling person
Person(s) subject to the notification requirement:
Foyer S.A., 12 rue Léon Laval, L-3372 Leudelange
Foyer Assurances S.A., 12 rue Léon Laval, L-3372 Leudelange
Foyer Vie S.A., 12 rue Léon Laval, L-3372 Leudelange
Wealins S.A. (previously Foyer International S.A.), 12 rue Léon Laval, L-3372 Leudelange
Transaction date: 6 November 2018
Crossed threshold (in %): 3
Denominator: 18.891.443
Notified details:

A) Voting rightsPrevious
notification		After the transaction
# voting rights# voting rights% voting rights
Holders of
voting rights

 Linked to
securities		Not linked to securitiesLinked to
securities		Not linked to securities

Foyer Finance S.A.00 0,00%
Foyer S.A.30.00023.800 0,13%
Foyer Assurances S.A.40.0000 0,00%
Foyer Vie S.A.100.000100.000 0,53%
Wealins S.A.508.235442.844 2,34%
TOTAL678.235566.64403,00%0,00%

Chain of controlled companies through which the holding is effectively held:
Foyer Finance S.A. is the parent company of Foyer S.A. which in its turn controls 100% of Foyer Assurances S.A., Foyer Vie S.A. and Wealins S.A.

Shareholders' structure

Based on the received transparency notification following shareholders' structure is known to Intervest.
Name		Number of
shares		Date
transparency
notification		% on
notification date
FPIM/SFPI (including the Belfius Group)1.788.82124/Aug/1610,66%
Allianz 1.258.47419/Feb/167,75%
De Eik nv665.21722/Dec/173,61%
Patronale Group NV826.99406/Sep/184,38%
BlackRock493.74230/Jun/153,04%
Other shareholders under the statutory threshold13.858.195
TOTAL18.891.443

Various

This press release can be consulted on the website of Intervest:
https://www.intervest.be/en/

The complete notification as well as the shareholders' structure may be consulted on the website of Intervest through following link:

https://www.intervest.be/en/shareholders-structure

Attachment

  • Transparency notification 15-11-2018 (https://prlibrary-eu.nasdaq.com/Resource/Download/5286bbe9-ff34-43b2-a236-22155aa400a2)

