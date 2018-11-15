Intervest Offices & Warehouses NV: Intervest Offices & Warehouses: publication relating to a transparency notification

(article 14, paragraph 1, of the Act of 2 May 2007 relating to the publication of important participations)
Summary of the notification
As at 13 November 2018 Intervest Offices & Warehouses (hereinafter 'Intervest') received a transparency notification dated 12 November 2018 from Foyer Finance S.A., Foyer S.A., Foyer Assurances S.A., Foyer Vie S.A. and Wealins S.A. indicating that the shareholding had decreased from 3,6% to 2,995% and that, hence, it had fallen below the 3% notification threshold.
Contents of the notification of of Foyer Finance S.A., Foyer S.A.,
Foyer Assurances S.A., Foyer Vie S.A. and Wealins S.A.
The as at 12 November 2018 dated notification from Foyer Finance S.A., Foyer S.A., Foyer Assurances S.A., Foyer Vie S.A. and Wealins S.A. contains following information.
Reason of the notification: acquisition or transfer of shares conferring voting rights or voting rights and downward crossing of the minimum threshold.
Notification by: a parent company or a controlling person
Person(s) subject to the notification requirement:
Foyer S.A., 12 rue Léon Laval, L-3372 Leudelange
Foyer Assurances S.A., 12 rue Léon Laval, L-3372 Leudelange
Foyer Vie S.A., 12 rue Léon Laval, L-3372 Leudelange
Wealins S.A. (previously Foyer International S.A.), 12 rue Léon Laval, L-3372 Leudelange
Transaction date: 6 November 2018
Crossed threshold (in %): 3
Denominator: 18.891.443
Notified details:
|A) Voting rights
|Previous
notification
|After the transaction
|# voting rights
|# voting rights
|% voting rights
|Holders of
voting rights
|Linked to
securities
|Not linked to securities
|Linked to
securities
|Not linked to securities
|Foyer Finance S.A.
|0
|0
|0,00
|%
|Foyer S.A.
|30.000
|23.800
|0,13
|%
|Foyer Assurances S.A.
|40.000
|0
|0,00
|%
|Foyer Vie S.A.
|100.000
|100.000
|0,53
|%
|Wealins S.A.
|508.235
|442.844
|2,34
|%
|TOTAL
|678.235
|566.644
|0
|3,00
|%
|0,00
|%
Chain of controlled companies through which the holding is effectively held:
Foyer Finance S.A. is the parent company of Foyer S.A. which in its turn controls 100% of Foyer Assurances S.A., Foyer Vie S.A. and Wealins S.A.
Shareholders' structure
|Based on the received transparency notification following shareholders' structure is known to Intervest.
Name
|Number of
shares
|Date
transparency
notification
|% on
notification date
|FPIM/SFPI (including the Belfius Group)
|1.788.821
|24/Aug/16
|10,66
|%
|Allianz
|1.258.474
|19/Feb/16
|7,75
|%
|De Eik nv
|665.217
|22/Dec/17
|3,61
|%
|Patronale Group NV
|826.994
|06/Sep/18
|4,38
|%
|BlackRock
|493.742
|30/Jun/15
|3,04
|%
|Other shareholders under the statutory threshold
|13.858.195
|TOTAL
|18.891.443
Various
This press release can be consulted on the website of Intervest:
https://www.intervest.be/en/
The complete notification as well as the shareholders' structure may be consulted on the website of Intervest through following link:
https://www.intervest.be/en/shareholders-structure
