Intervest Offices & Warehouses NV: Intervest Offices & Warehouses: publication relating to a transparency notification

Publication relating to a transparency notification(article 14, paragraph 1, of the Act of 2 May 2007 relating to the publication of important participations)

Summary of the notification

As at 13 November 2018 Intervest Offices & Warehouses (hereinafter 'Intervest') received a transparency notification dated 12 November 2018 from Foyer Finance S.A., Foyer S.A., Foyer Assurances S.A., Foyer Vie S.A. and Wealins S.A. indicating that the shareholding had decreased from 3,6% to 2,995% and that, hence, it had fallen below the 3% notification threshold.

Contents of the notification of of Foyer Finance S.A., Foyer S.A.,

Foyer Assurances S.A., Foyer Vie S.A. and Wealins S.A.

The as at 12 November 2018 dated notification from Foyer Finance S.A., Foyer S.A., Foyer Assurances S.A., Foyer Vie S.A. and Wealins S.A. contains following information.

Reason of the notification: acquisition or transfer of shares conferring voting rights or voting rights and downward crossing of the minimum threshold.

Notification by: a parent company or a controlling person

Person(s) subject to the notification requirement:

Foyer S.A., 12 rue Léon Laval, L-3372 Leudelange

Foyer Assurances S.A., 12 rue Léon Laval, L-3372 Leudelange

Foyer Vie S.A., 12 rue Léon Laval, L-3372 Leudelange

Wealins S.A. (previously Foyer International S.A.), 12 rue Léon Laval, L-3372 Leudelange

Transaction date: 6 November 2018

Crossed threshold (in %): 3

Denominator: 18.891.443

Notified details:





A) Voting rights Previous

notification After the transaction # voting rights # voting rights % voting rights Holders of

voting rights



Linked to

securities Not linked to securities Linked to

securities Not linked to securities



Foyer Finance S.A. 0 0 0,00 % Foyer S.A. 30.000 23.800 0,13 % Foyer Assurances S.A. 40.000 0 0,00 % Foyer Vie S.A. 100.000 100.000 0,53 % Wealins S.A. 508.235 442.844 2,34 % TOTAL 678.235 566.644 0 3,00 % 0,00 %

Chain of controlled companies through which the holding is effectively held:

Foyer Finance S.A. is the parent company of Foyer S.A. which in its turn controls 100% of Foyer Assurances S.A., Foyer Vie S.A. and Wealins S.A.





Shareholders' structure

Based on the received transparency notification following shareholders' structure is known to Intervest.

Name Number of

shares Date

transparency

notification % on

notification date FPIM/SFPI (including the Belfius Group) 1.788.821 24/Aug/16 10,66 % Allianz 1.258.474 19/Feb/16 7,75 % De Eik nv 665.217 22/Dec/17 3,61 % Patronale Group NV 826.994 06/Sep/18 4,38 % BlackRock 493.742 30/Jun/15 3,04 % Other shareholders under the statutory threshold 13.858.195 TOTAL 18.891.443

Various

This press release can be consulted on the website of Intervest:

https://www.intervest.be/en/

The complete notification as well as the shareholders' structure may be consulted on the website of Intervest through following link:

https://www.intervest.be/en/shareholders-structure

