WKN: 764858 ISIN: BE0003746600 Ticker-Symbol: IJY 
05.12.2018 | 18:06
Intervest Offices & Warehouses NV: Intervest Offices & Warehouses: Publication relating to a transparency notification

Summary of the notification

As at 3 December 2018 Intervest Offices & Warehouses received a transparency notification dated 30 November 2018 from De Eik nv. This transparency notification indicates that the shareholding decreased from 3,61% on the date of the last notification date to 2,80% and that, hence, it has crossed downwards the 3% notification threshold.

Full press release:

Attachment

  • Transparency notification De Eik (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/b5d25bae-c3b0-4e4e-b1cc-3e29724293fa)

© 2018 GlobeNewswire (Europe)