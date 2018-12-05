Intervest Offices & Warehouses NV: Intervest Offices & Warehouses: Publication relating to a transparency notification

Summary of the notification
As at 3 December 2018 Intervest Offices & Warehouses received a transparency notification dated 30 November 2018 from De Eik nv. This transparency notification indicates that the shareholding decreased from 3,61% on the date of the last notification date to 2,80% and that, hence, it has crossed downwards the 3% notification threshold.
Full press release:
Attachment
- Transparency notification De Eik (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/b5d25bae-c3b0-4e4e-b1cc-3e29724293fa)