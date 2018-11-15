Lonza and Sartorius Stedim Biotech Modify Relationship for Supply of Cell Culture Media

Sartorius Stedim Biotech will continue to offer Lonza media and buffer products but under a non-exclusive agreement

Sartorius Stedim Biotech selected as preferred supplier for equipment and consumables

Basel (CH) and Aubagne (FR), 15 November 2018 - Lonza and Sartorius Stedim Biotech (SSB) announced today that they have modified their current agreement for supply of cell culture media by mutual accord. The agreement, signed in 2012, gave SSB exclusive sales and marketing rights for certain media and buffers developed and manufactured by Lonza for use in biopharmaceutical manufacturing processes. Lonza retained sales for research-based products, among others.

Under agreements signed today, SSB will continue to offer current and future Lonza media and buffers on a non-exclusive basis as part of its extensive portfolio of products for cell-based development and manufacturing. Lonza Pharma & Biotech resumes sales and marketing of all its media products for both manufacturing and research. Customers of both companies will continue to be able to source media products for their specific needs.

"We have a long-standing and productive partnership with SSB, and we will continue to work together to provide solutions for customers as they bring medicines to patients," said Marc Funk, COO Lonza Pharma & Biotech. "As new generations of complex biologics move toward commercial production, media is no longer viewed as a consumable but as a critical part of the package we offer customers developing next-generation therapies, so we are investing accordingly in this area."

"Our collaboration over the past years has greatly benefited our customers and both companies. The adapted agreement now reflects the dynamics of this rapidly evolving market, providing additional strategic flexibility for both partners," commented Reinhard Vogt, Member of Sartorius Stedim Biotech's Executive Committee.

Both companies have also entered into a further long-term agreement for supply of equipment and consumables. Under the new agreement, SSB will be a preferred supplier for specific Lonza projects. As Lonza increases its capacity for small-scale manufacturing, notably through the recently announced IbexTM Design and Develop in Visp (CH), strong partnerships are key to offering the best solutions for customers.

Lonza is currently investing in its media business and will open a new R&D facility in Rockville, MD (USA) by the end of 2018. Supporting the nearby Walkersville, MD (USA) site, the new R&D center will drive innovation in media formulation. As biologic-based medicines - including next-generation antibody-based therapeutics and cell and gene therapies - become increasingly complex, media formulations need to be tailored to specific processes. The new center will ensure a strong platform for current and future growth and provide new solutions for customers.

About Lonza

Lonza is one of the world's leading and most-trusted suppliers to the pharmaceutical, biotech and specialty ingredients markets. As an integrated solutions provider, Lonza is boosting its value creation along and beyond the healthcare continuum with a strong focus on patient healthcare, consumer preventive healthcare and consumer's healthy environment.

Lonza harnesses science and technology to create products that support safer and healthier living and that enhance the overall quality of life. With the recent Capsugel acquisition, Lonza now offers products and services from the custom development and manufacturing of active pharmaceutical ingredients to innovative dosage forms for the pharma and consumer health and nutrition industries.

Benefiting from its regulatory expertise, Lonza is able to transfer its know-how from pharma to hygiene and fast-moving consumer goods all the way to coatings and composites and the preservation and protection of agricultural goods and other natural resources.

Founded in 1897 in the Swiss Alps, Lonza today is a well-respected global company with more than 100 sites and offices and approximately 14,500 full-time employees worldwide. The company generated sales of CHF 5.1 billion in 2017 with a CORE EBITDA of CHF 1.3 billion. Further information can be found at www.lonza.com. (https://urldefense.proofpoint.com/v2/url?u=http-3A__www.lonza.com&d=DwMFAw&c=qQy84HidZKks1AzH1tNzCKFxsPy43_OhvfM1avj4FME&r=SNaTECIuD9tOlQUW74Q-UT3xhRFOeyBjJ1YgJdLkpa8&m=KwEYyycEwSWc8hv3BbIqkok5RFTlcrFDAimWkA_RH_4&s=Gfoym-CxuWLpDMU9x3X7Y0Nwtwutk8OMCAINl0lzUyY&e=)

Lonza Contact Details

For Investor Relations Inquiries: Dirk Oehlers, Head Investor Relations Lonza Group Ltd Tel +41 61 316 8540 dirk.oehlers@lonza.com For Media Inquiries:

Lonza Corporate Communications

Constance Ward, Head External Communications

Lonza Group Ltd

Tel +41 61 316 8840

constance.ward@lonza.com

Lonza Pharma & Biotech

Sanna Fowler, Head Public Relations

Lonza Pharma & Biotech

Tel +41 61 316 8929

sanna.fowler@lonza.com

Sartorius Stedim Biotech

Petra Kirchhoff, Corporate Communications

Tel +49 (0)551.308.1686

petra.kirchhoff@sartorius.com

Additional Information and Disclaimer

Lonza Group Ltd has its headquarters in Basel, Switzerland, and is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange. It has a secondary listing on the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited ("SGX-ST"). Lonza Group Ltd is not subject to the SGX-ST's continuing listing requirements but remains subject to Rules 217 and 751 of the SGX-ST Listing Manual.

Certain matters discussed in this news release may constitute forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations and estimates of Lonza Group Ltd, although Lonza Group Ltd can give no assurance that these expectations and estimates will be achieved. Investors are cautioned that all forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainty and are qualified in their entirety. The actual results may differ materially in the future from the forward-looking statements included in this news release due to various factors. Furthermore, except as otherwise required by law, Lonza Group Ltd disclaims any intention or obligation to update the statements contained in this news release.