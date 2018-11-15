Marijuana News TodayThe marijuana news today is a strong market rally in response to what has been a down week, while marijuana supply shortages continue to plague Canada post-legalization.Despite many companies spouting the robustness of their supply capacity, Canada is in the midst of a prolonged marijuana shortage about one month since the Canadian marijuana legalization bill became law.A breakdown of the numbers shows that the problem is widespread and significant, hitting provinces across the country.Nova Scotia claims to have only received 40% of its order. New Brunswick, meanwhile, only got about 20% to 30% of what it expected on legalization day. Quebec, one.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...