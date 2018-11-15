Marijuana News Today
The marijuana news today is a strong market rally in response to what has been a down week, while marijuana supply shortages continue to plague Canada post-legalization.
Despite many companies spouting the robustness of their supply capacity, Canada is in the midst of a prolonged marijuana shortage about one month since the Canadian marijuana legalization bill became law.
A breakdown of the numbers shows that the problem is widespread and significant, hitting provinces across the country.
Nova Scotia claims to have only received 40% of its order. New Brunswick, meanwhile, only got about 20% to 30% of what it expected on legalization day. Quebec, one.
