Goodworld Inc.: D.C. Startup Goodworld Expands Social Giving with Investment from Mastercard

WASHINGTON, DC / ACCESSWIRE / November 15, 2018 / Goodworld Inc. announced today that Mastercard has made a strategic investment in the Washington, DC-based financial technology startup. Goodworld is a social media payments platform that enables people to instantly give - and charities to instantly receive - donations within social media streams such as Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

The investment continues the companies' ongoing relationship. In December 2017, Goodworld was selected to join the prestigious Start Path program, a global Mastercard initiative supporting later-stage fintech startups shaping the future of commerce.

Goodworld will continue to collaborate with Mastercard customers, as well as enable people to access frictionless digital payments to charitable organizations and across other verticals.

GoodWorld, no stranger to the awards circuit, had been previously named one of Fast Company's World's Most Innovative Companies, D.C.'s Best Technology Startup and one of Forbes Top 25 Veteran Founded Companies. Goodworld already works with over 3,000 charity partners and some of the largest in the U.S., including Save the Children, UNICEF, Compassion International, and ALS Association.

"We are thrilled to take our partnership with Mastercard to the next level and to work with them to make charitable giving frictionless, social and secure," said Dale Nirvani Pfeifer, Goodworld founder and CEO. "We are well aligned by our belief in doing well by doing good, and we could not ask for a better strategic partner," Pfeifer added.

"We are excited to deepen our relationship with Goodworld to inspire and simplify digital giving," said Michael Froman, vice chairman and president of strategic growth at Mastercard. "We are focused on harnessing insights and innovation to tackle pressing social issues. By working with creative and innovative partners like Goodworld, we can help to simplify digital giving and connect people to the causes they care about most."

Cofounder and COO John Gossart summed up the relationship. "I've said it before, but it bears repeating today--working with Mastercard is a perfect fit for us across the board: technology, culture, and values. We appreciate their commitment to us, and we are excited to see what we will achieve together going forward."

About Goodworld

DC-based Goodworld is the fintech company fueling social payments and philanthropy. The company's donate technology makes it possible to give instantly to the causes people care most about, at the moment of inspiration. As the pioneer of hashtag donations, GoodWorld lets anyone - individuals, businesses, influencers and more - easily add a charitable component to their social network and turn giving into a fast, fun, and interactive experience. Launched in 2015, GoodWorld was named one of Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies of 2016 and D.C.'s Best Technology Startup. Visit www.goodworld.me or follow @goodworld on Facebook or Twitter for more information.

