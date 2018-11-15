Pure Facial Plastic Surgery & Medspa: Dr. Briggs Cook Announces Scholarship Winners

As a certified eye and facial plastic surgeon, and the owner of Pure Facial Plastic Surgery & Medspa in Charlotte and Huntersville, North Carolina, Dr. Briggs Cook has established a successful career in the medical field. Now, Briggs Cook is giving back to his community with the Briggs Cook Scholarship Program.

HUNTERSVILLE, NC / ACCESSWIRE / November 15, 2018 / Dr. Briggs Cook, Founder and Director of Pure Facial Surgery & Medspa in Huntersville, NC, is pleased to announce the recipients of two $500 (USD/CAD) Scholarships. The first recipient, Haley, from Illinois is enrolled in Forensic Psychology. The second recipient, Carin, from California is pursuing a Master's degree in Psychology.

Applicants to the Briggs Cook Scholarship Program were required to have been enrolled in one of the following programs in a post-secondary institution throughout Canada or the United States: Child Care, Health Sciences, Medicine, Nursing, and Psychology. Applicants were responsible for providing proof of enrollment, as well as a 500 word essay on how they were going to use their degree to better our world.

As someone who has had a long and diverse educational career, Dr. Briggs Cook knows the importance of post-secondary education. He created the Briggs Cook Scholarship Program to help the next generation of workers access the tools needed to develop their passions and help others live healthier, happier lives. Briggs Cook is pleased to offer a helping hand to the two scholarship winners, and wishes them a successful career ahead.

About Pure Facial Plastic Surgery & MedSpa

Dr. Briggs Cook founded Pure Facial Plastic Surgery & MedSpa in 2012. Pure offers high-quality services, using innovative technology and surgical techniques to produce long-term, natural-looking results. Dr. Briggs Cook specializes in non-invasive surgical procedures, such as facelifts, eyelid lifts, and hair transplantation.

