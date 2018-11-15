Zynga Inc. (Nasdaq:ZNGA), a leading social game developer, announced today its Chief Executive Officer, Frank Gibeau, will present at two upcoming investor conferences. During the course of these presentations, Zynga may disclose material developments affecting its business and/or financial performance.

UBS Annual Global Media and Communications Conference

Monday, December 3, 2018

3:15 pm ET 12:15 pm PT

New York, NY

Nasdaq Investor Conference

Wednesday, December 5, 2018

3:00 pm GMT 7:00 am PT

London, UK

These events will be available through live audio webcasts, which will be accessible on Zynga's Investor Relations website at http://investor.zynga.com. Replays will also be available on Zynga's Investor Relations website following the events.

About Zynga Inc.

Since its founding in 2007, Zynga's mission has been to connect the world through games. To date, more than 1 billion people have played Zynga's games across web and mobile, including FarmVille, Zynga Poker, Words With Friends, Hit it Rich! Slots and CSR Racing. Zynga's games are available on a number of global platforms including Apple iOS, Google Android and Facebook. The company is headquartered in San Francisco, Calif., and has additional offices in the U.S., Canada, U.K., Ireland, India, Turkey and Finland. Learn more about Zynga at https://www.zynga.com or follow us on Twitter and Facebook.

Forward-Looking Statements

During the course of the presentations, Zynga may make forward-looking statements regarding future events or the future financial performance of the company. Statements including words such as "anticipate," "believe," "estimate" or "expect" and statements in the future tense are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events or actual future results to differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. Please refer to Zynga's latest Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended September 30, 2018 for a discussion of important factors that could cause actual events or actual results to differ materially from those discussed during the presentation. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of the presentation; Zynga assumes no obligation to, and does not necessarily intend to, update these forward-looking statements.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181115005997/en/

Contacts:

Investor Relations:

Rebecca Lau

Investors@zynga.com

Press:

Carmen Pearson Argueta

Press@zynga.com