Endava (NYSE:DAVA), a leading next-generation technology services provider, today announced it will release results for the first quarter ended September 30th, 2018, on Thursday November 29th, 2018 before the open of regular U.S. market hours.

Following the release, John Cotterell, Endava's CEO and Mark Thurston, Endava's CFO, will discuss the results in a conference call beginning at 8:00 am EST.

Conference call access information is: Participant Toll Free Dial-In Number: (877) 683-6368 Participant International Dial-In Number: (647) 689-5450 Conference ID: 5498218

Webcast http://endava.com/investors

Additionally, a replay will be available on our investor relations website after the call.

About Endava (NYSE:DAVA)

Endava is a leading next-generation technology services provider and helps accelerate disruption by delivering rapid evolution to enterprises. Using Distributed Enterprise Agile at scale, Endava collaborates with its clients, seamlessly integrating with their teams, catalyzing ideation and delivering robust solutions. Endava helps its clients become digital experience-driven businesses by assisting them in their journey from idea generation to development and deployment of products, platforms and solutions. It services clients in the following industries: Payments, Financial Services, TMT, Consumer Products, Logistics and Healthcare.

Endava had 4,819 employees as of June 2018 located in offices in North America and Western Europe and delivery centers in Romania, Moldova, Bulgaria, Serbia, Macedonia, Argentina, Uruguay, Venezuela, and Colombia.

For more information, visit www.endava.com.

