sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 15.11.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 598 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

21,415 Euro		+0,865
+4,21 %
WKN: A2JRLY ISIN: US29260V1052 Ticker-Symbol: 2Y5 
Aktie:
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ENDAVA LTD ADR Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ENDAVA LTD ADR 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
21,102
21,477
22:00
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ENDAVA LTD ADR
ENDAVA LTD ADR Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ENDAVA LTD ADR21,415+4,21 %