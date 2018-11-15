Earnings Results to be Released on Tuesday, December 4, 2018, After the Close of the Market

Elastic N.V. (NYSE: ESTC) ("Elastic"), the company behind Elasticsearch and the Elastic Stack, announced that it will release its financial results for its second quarter of fiscal year 2019 ended October 31, 2018 after the U.S. market close on Tuesday, December 4, 2018. The company will host a conference call at 2:00 p.m. PT/ 5:00 p.m. ET that day to review financial results and business outlook.

A live webcast of the conference call will be accessible from the Elastic investor relations website at ir.elastic.co. The replay of the webcast will be available for two months.

About Elastic

Elastic is a search company. As the creators of the Elastic Stack (Elasticsearch, Kibana, Beats, and Logstash), Elastic builds self-managed and SaaS offerings that make data usable in real time and at scale for search, logging, security, and analytics use cases.

Elastic and associated marks are trademarks or registered trademarks of Elastic N.V. and its subsidiaries. All other company and product names may be trademarks of their respective owners.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181115005250/en/

Contacts:

Anthony Luscri

Investor Relations

ir@elastic.co

+1 650 695 1055

Deborah Wiltshire

Corporate Communications

press@elastic.co