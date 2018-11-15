Regulatory News:

IFF-LMR, a subsidiary of International Flavors Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) (Euronext Paris: IFF) (TASE: IFF) announced their industry-leading position of 90 natural extracts in their portfolio certified vegan by the EVE (Expertise Vegan Europe) VEGAN standards. The certified extracts include Rose EssentialTM, Rose UltimateTM, Blackcurrant Buds Absolute, Ylang Oil Complete, Vetiver Oil Haiti, Patchouli Oil Indonesia, and Geranium Heart Oil, among many others.

Bertrand de Preville, General Manager, IFF-LMR said, "Our people are passionate about creating the finest ingredients and together, we are committed to delivering premium, 100% pure and natural extracts. We believe in transparency, environmental management and sustainable development." Mr. de Preville continued, "This certification of 90 extracts is in line with IFF-LMR's continuous dedication to our planet, people, plants and animals."

The EVE VEGAN label was selected because it is considered one of the most rigorous and complete in the industry. Its standard requires, amongst others, the absence of ingredients, technical agents and packaging of animal origin, as well as the absence of substances tested on animals. The EVE VEGAN certification is recognized worldwide and guarantees that IFF-LMR ingredients respect the essential principles of veganism according to international criteria.

In addition to the vegan certification of 90 extracts, IFF-LMR operations and products are the recipients of multiple certifications, attesting to the care and rigor with which they operate. Three sites are certified organic compliant; nine products have ECOCERT For Life certifications; and its Grasse, France headquarters is certified across five areas: organic, kosher, For Life social responsibility, ISO 9001:2015 and ISO 14001:2015 for quality and environmental management.

IFF-LMR began in 1984 as Laboratoire Monique Remy (LMR) in Grasse, France, the historic cradle of perfumery. Launched with a passion to use the best natural flowers, plants, spices and resins to create the highest quality natural essential oils, concretes, and absolutes for perfumery, the company was acquired by IFF in 2000. Since its founding, IFF-LMR has strengthened and deepened its focus on vertical integration of key capabilities, helping to deliver some of the finest natural ingredients in the industry. More information on IFF-LMR and their products, as well as their fragrance product compendium, can be seen on their website.

Meet IFF

International Flavors Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) (Euronext Paris: IFF) (TASE: IFF) is a leading innovator of scent, taste, and nutrition, with over 110 manufacturing facilities, 100 R&D centers, and 33,000 customers globally. At the heart of our company, we are fueled by a sense of discovery, constantly asking "what if?". That passion for exploration drives us to co-create unique products that consumers experience in more than 150,000 unique products sold annually. Our 13,000 team members globally take advantage of leading consumer insights, naturals exploration, research and development, creative expertise, and customer intimacy to develop differentiated offerings for consumer products.

Learn more at www.iff.com, Twitter , Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181115005754/en/

Contacts:

Michael DeVeau

Head of Investor Relations and Communications Divisional CFO, Scent

212.708.7164

Michael.DeVeau@iff.com