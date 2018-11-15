voxeljet AG (NYSE:VJET) (the "Company" or "voxeljet"), a leading provider of high-speed, large-format 3D printers and on-demand parts services to industrial and commercial customers, today announced that it is rescheduling its conference call to discuss its third quarter financial results to Wednesday, November 28th at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. The conference call was previously scheduled to take place on Friday, November 16th. Participants from voxeljet will include its Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Ingo Ederer, and its Chief Financial Officer, Rudolf Franz, who will provide a general business update and respond to investor questions. In addition, the company will now issue this third quarter earnings release on Tuesday, November 27th after the closing of the financial markets.

Interested parties may access the live audio broadcast by dialing 1-877-705-6003 in the United States/Canada, or 1-201-493-6725 for international, Conference Title "voxeljet AG Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results Conference Call". Investors are requested to access the call at least five minutes before the scheduled start time in order to complete a brief registration. An audio replay will be available approximately two hours after the completion of the call at 1-844-512-2921 or 1-412-317-6671, Replay Conference ID number 13684710. The recording will be available for replay through December 5th, 2018. A live webcast of the call will also be available on the investor relations section of the Company's website. Please go to the website https://event.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1218655&tp_key=d79857879b at least fifteen minutes prior to the start of the call to register, download and install any necessary audio software. A replay will be available as a webcast on the investor relations section of the Company's website.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181115006032/en/

Contacts:

Investors and Media

Johannes Pesch

Director, Investor Relations and Business Development

johannes.pesch@voxeljet.de

+49-821-7483-172