- Company Expects to Report Top-line Data in Mid-2019 and is Building the Commercial Capabilities to Support the Planned Launch of DCC-2618 in the United States -

- Initiation of a Second Pivotal Phase 3 Study of DCC-2618 Across All Second-line GIST Patients Including Those with Any KIT or PDGFRa Mutation ("INTRIGUE" Study) Expected in 4Q 2018 -

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on addressing key mechanisms of tumor drug resistance, today announced completion of enrollment in the INVICTUS pivotal Phase 3 clinical study evaluating the safety and efficacy of DCC-2618, a broad-spectrum KIT and PDGFRa inhibitor, in fourth-line and fourth-line-plus gastrointestinal stromal tumor (GIST) patients.

"We are very pleased to have completed enrollment in the INVICTUS pivotal Phase 3 study, initiated in January 2018. We expect to report top-line data from this randomized, double-blind study in mid-2019 and, if successful, we believe the results would support a New Drug Application (NDA) for full approval in fourth-line and fourth-line-plus GIST patients," said Michael D. Taylor, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Deciphera. "Currently there are no treatments approved for fourth-line and fourth-line-plus GIST and we are grateful to those patients who participated in our study and to the GIST community for its support. In addition, we look forward to initiating later this year a second pivotal Phase 3 study, the INTRIGUE study, in second-line GIST patients who have progressed or are intolerant to front-line therapy with imatinib, including those with any KIT or PDGFRa mutation."

On October 19, 2018, Deciphera presented updated data from its ongoing Phase 1 clinical trial of DCC-2618 in patients with GIST at the European Society of Medical Oncology (ESMO) 2018 Congress in Munich, Germany.

https://investors.deciphera.com/news-releases/news-release-details/deciphera-pharmaceuticals-reports-updated-preliminary-phase-1.

About the INVICTUS Phase 3 Study

The INVICTUS Phase 3 clinical study is a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, international, multicenter trial to evaluate the safety, tolerability, and efficacy of DCC-2618 compared to placebo in patients with advanced GIST whose previous therapies have included imatinib, sunitinib, and regorafenib. This study was designed to provide the definitive evidence of clinical benefit in fourth-line and fourth-line-plus GIST patients that would be required to secure a full regulatory approval. Patients were randomized 2:1 to either 150 mg of DCC-2618 or placebo once daily. The primary efficacy endpoint is median progression-free survival (PFS) as determined by independent radiologic review using modified Response Evaluation Criteria in Solid Tumors (RECIST). Secondary endpoints as determined by independent radiologic review using modified RECIST include Objective Response Rate (ORR), Time to Tumor Progression (TTP), and Overall Survival (OS). See www.clinicaltrials.gov for further information (NCT03353753).

About DCC-2618

DCC-2618 is an investigational KIT and PDGFRa kinase switch control inhibitor in clinical development for the treatment of KIT and/or PDGFRa-driven cancers, including gastrointestinal stromal tumors, or GIST, systemic mastocytosis, or SM, and other cancers. DCC-2618 was specifically designed to improve the treatment of GIST patients by inhibiting a broad spectrum of mutations in KIT and PDGFRa. DCC-2618 is a KIT and PDGFRa inhibitor that blocks initiating and secondary KIT mutations in exons 9, 11, 13, 14, 17, and 18, involved in GIST as well as the primary D816V exon 17 mutation involved in SM. DCC-2618 also inhibits primary PDGFRa mutations in exons 12, 14 and 18, including the exon 18 D842V mutation, involved in a subset of GIST.

About Deciphera Pharmaceuticals

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on improving the lives of cancer patients by tackling key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and/or durability of response to existing cancer therapies. Our small molecule drug candidates are directed against an important family of enzymes called kinases, known to be directly involved in the growth and spread of many cancers. We use our deep understanding of kinase biology together with a proprietary chemistry library to purposefully design compounds that maintain kinases in a "switched off" or inactivated conformation. These investigational therapies comprise tumor-targeted agents designed to address therapeutic resistance causing mutations and immuno-targeted agents designed to control the activation of immunokinases that suppress critical immune system regulators, such as macrophages. We have used our platform to develop a diverse pipeline of tumor-targeted and immuno-targeted drug candidates designed to improve outcomes for patients with cancer by improving the quality, rate and/or durability of their responses to treatment.

