sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 15.11.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 598 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

18,01 Euro		-1,27
-6,59 %
WKN: A2H48H ISIN: US24344T1016 Ticker-Symbol: D05 
Aktie:
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
DECIPHERA PHARMACEUTICALS INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
DECIPHERA PHARMACEUTICALS INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
DECIPHERA PHARMACEUTICALS INC
DECIPHERA PHARMACEUTICALS INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
DECIPHERA PHARMACEUTICALS INC18,01-6,59 %