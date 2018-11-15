Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - November 15, 2018) -Petrox Resources Corp. (TSXV: PTC) ("Petrox"), announces that it has formally terminated the Amalgamation Agreement among Petrox, True North CX Inc. ("TNCX") and Petrox's wholly-owned subsidiary, 2123054 Alberta Ltd. (the "Agreement"). The Agreement provided that Petrox and TNCX are each entitled to terminate the Agreement by notice in writing to the other party if the conditions precedent to the agreement were not met by September 30, 2018. The parties have been in discussion on the possibility of reaching a new agreement.

