Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 15, 2018) - Silver One Resources Inc. (TSXV: SVE) (OTC Pink: SLVRF) (FSE: BRK1) ("Silver One" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the results of voting at its annual general meeting ("AGM") of shareholders which was held on November 15, 2018, in Vancouver, British Columbia.

All items submitted to the shareholders for approval as set out in the Company's Notice of Meeting and Information Circular, both dated October 17, 2018, were approved by the requisite majority of votes at the AGM.

The details of the voting results for the election of directors are outlined below:

Director Votes For Votes Withheld

# % # % Greg Crowe 21,631,961 99.09% 199,737 0.91% Luke Norman 21,645,911 99.15% 185,787 0.85% Barry Girling 21,660,661 99.22% 171,037 0.78% Claudia Tornquist 21,696,175 99.38% 135,523 0.62% Raul Diaz Unzueta 21,645,825 99.15% 185,873 0.85%

A total of 37,513,802 common shares representing 38.59% of the votes attached to all outstanding shares as at the record date for the meeting were represented at the AGM.

In addition to the re-election of the directors, shareholders also approved the re-appointment of BDO Canada LLP as auditors of the Company, set the number of directors as five and approved the renewal of the Company's stock option plan. Detailed voting results for the AGM are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

About Silver One

Silver One is focused on the exploration and development of quality silver projects. The Company holds an option to acquire a 100%-interest in its flagship project, the past-producing Candelaria Mine located in Nevada. Potential reprocessing of silver from the historic leach pads at Candelaria provides an opportunity for possible near-term production. Additional opportunities lie in previously identified high-grade silver intercepts down-dip and potentially increasing the substantive silver mineralization along-strike from the two past-producing open pits.

The Company has staked 636 lode claims and entered into a Lease/Purchase Agreement to acquire five patented claims on its Cherokee project located in Lincoln County, Nevada, host to multiple silver-copper-gold vein systems, traced to date for over 11 km along-strike.

In addition, the Company also holds a 100% interest in three significant silver assets located in Mexico - Peñasco Quemado, Sonora; La Frazada, Nayarit; and Pluto, Durango, acquired from First Mining Gold, one of the Company's largest shareholders.

