EQS-News / 16/11/2018 / 12:17 UTC+8 *[FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE] /* *Union Medical Healthcare and Tencent Doctorwork * *Jointly Open Primary Care Clinics* (15 November 2018, Hong Kong) *Union Medical Healthcare Limited* ("Union Medical Healthcare" or the "Company", which together with its subsidiaries, is referred to as the "Group", SEHK stock code: 2138), a leading integrated medical group in Hong Kong, is pleased to announce that two primary care clinics, which are jointly established by the Group and Tencent Doctorwork, have commenced operation, offering general medical and healthcare services. Located in Tuen Mun and Ngau Tau Kok respectively, the two clinics together occupy a total area of approximately 2,000 square metres. In August 2018, Tencent Doctorwork merged with Trusted Doctors, a Shanghai-based online platform launched in 2014 with a network of over 430,000 registered doctors in mainland China. The platform operates clinics and surgery centres in the country. *Mr. Eddy Tang, Chairman, Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer of Union Medical Healthcare* said, "Medical services and standards are trusted by the mainland Chinese due to its stringent mechanism for regulating the industry and the professional integrity of the healthcare providers. The recent operation of the Hong Kong link of the high-speed and the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge have made commutation between the PRC and Hong Kong more convenient, realising the 'one-hour daily commute zone' in the Greater Bay Area. The public healthcare system has been overloaded driving immense demand for quality private primary and healthcare services. The cooperation with Tencent Doctorwork allows us to transform the healthcare industry by adopting systematic management and artificial intelligence in primary care services. Leveraging the Group's professional medical team and outstanding services as well as the ample resources of Tencent Doctorwork's online platform, the Group will continue to enhance the connection of online and offline medical services in Hong Kong and the mainland so as to meet the huge demand in the Greater Bay Area and even in the rest of China." _/_ _/_ - End - *About Union Medical Healthcare Limited* Union Medical Healthcare is principally engaged in the provision of one-stop medical and health care services in the Greater China via its 54 clinics and servicing centres with an aggregate service floor area of 200,000 sq. ft. The Group provides a full range of services and products under our well-recognised brands, including those of its one-stop aesthetic medical solutions provider DR REBORN, chiropractic services centre SPINE Central, health management and vaccination centre re:HEALTH and comprehensive dental centre UMH DENTAL CARE. Of which DR REBORN is recognised by "Hong Kong Top Service Brand Award" that is jointly organised by Hong Kong Brand Development Council and The Chinese Manufacturers' Association of Hong Kong. The Group is the largest aesthetic medical service provider in Hong Kong in terms of revenue in 2017. *For further information, please contact: iPR Ogilvy & Mather* Callis Lau / Molisa Lau / Maggie Chui / Francesca Yeung Tel: (852) 2136 6952 / 2136 6953 / 2136 8059 / 3920 7639 Fax: (852) 3170 6606 Email: umh@iprogilvy.com Document: http://n.eqs.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=QMBHBGTKYP [1] Document title: Union Medical Healthcare and Tencent Doctorwork Jointly Open Primary Care Clinics 16/11/2018 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Media archive at www.todayir.com 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=5549adf5aca546325ee3a40a793d0e63&application_id=746943&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

