COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT

16 NOVEMBER 2018

RICHEMONT'S 2018 INTERIM REPORT NOW AVAILABLE ONLINE

Richemont, the Swiss luxury goods group, announces the publication of its interim report and accounts for the six months ended 30 September 2018. The report is available for download from the Richemont website at www.richemont.com/investor-relations/reports.

The interim report reflects the information contained in the Richemont results announcement issued on 9 November 2018 as well as the unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements posted on the Group's website the same day.

In accordance with stock exchange regulations in Switzerland and South Africa, Richemont no longer prints its interim report.

About Richemont

Richemont owns a portfolio of leading international 'Maisons' which are recognised for their distinctive heritage, craftsmanship and creativity. The Group operates in four business areas: Jewellery Maisons, being Cartier and Van Cleef & Arpels; Specialist Watchmakers, being A. Lange & Söhne, Baume & Mercier, IWC Schaffhausen, Jaeger-LeCoultre, Officine Panerai, Piaget, Roger Dubuis and Vacheron Constantin; Online Distributors, being YOOX NET-A-PORTER GROUP and Watchfinder.co.uk; and Other, including Alfred Dunhill, Azzedine Alaïa, Chloé, Montblanc and Peter Millar.

For the financial year ended 31 March 2018, Richemont reported sales of € 10 979 million, operating profit of € 1 844 million and profit for the year of € 1 221 million.

Richemont 'A' shares are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange, Richemont's primary listing, and are included in the Swiss Market Index ('SMI') of leading stocks. Richemont South African Depositary Receipts are listed in Johannesburg, Richemont's secondary listing.

