Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

WKN: 3097 ISIN: GB0003295010 Ticker-Symbol:  
Aktie:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
16.11.2018 | 08:04
The European Investment Trust Plc - Portfolio Holdings as at 31 October 2018

PR Newswire

London, November 15

THE EUROPEAN INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

PORTFOLIO HOLDINGS AS AT 31 OCTOBER 2018

% of
RankCompanySectorCountryNet Assets
1Roche *Health CareSwitzerland 4.4
2SanofiHealth CareFrance 4.0
3NovartisHealth CareSwitzerland 3.8
4Royal Dutch Shell **Oil & GasNetherlands 3.5
5NokiaTechnologyFinland 3.4
6TelefonicaTelecommunicationsSpain 3.3
7PostNLIndustrialsNetherlands 3.1
8ENIOil & GasItaly 3.1
9GlanbiaConsumer GoodsIreland 3.0
10Ahold DelhaizeConsumer ServicesNetherlands 3.0
11INGFinancialsNetherlands 3.0
12TotalOil & GasFrance 3.0
13ISSIndustrialsDenmark 3.0
14GetingeHealth CareSweden 2.9
15CommerzbankFinancialsGermany 2.9
16BNP ParibasFinancialsFrance 2.7
17Deutsche PostIndustrialsGermany 2.7
18Nordea BankFinancialsSweden 2.5
19RyanairConsumer ServicesIreland 2.5
20E.ONUtilitiesGermany 2.5
21SiemensIndustrialsGermany 2.5
22BBVAFinancialsSpain 2.4
23IpsosConsumer ServicesFrance 2.4
24Indra SistemasTechnologySpain 2.4
25Rocket InternetFinancialsGermany 2.4
26BayerHealth CareGermany 2.4
27AdeccoIndustrialsSwitzerland 2.2
28OrangeTelecommunicationsFrance 2.2
29DNBFinancialsNorway 2.2
30MichelinConsumer GoodsFrance 2.1
31Cyfrowy PolsatConsumer ServicesPoland 2.0
32LeoniIndustrialsGermany 2.0
33MediobancaFinancialsItaly 1.9
34Sopra SteriaTechnologyFrance 1.9
35OntexConsumer GoodsBelgium 1.7
36Petroleum Geo-ServicesOil & GasNorway 1.6
37OutotecIndustrialsFinland 1.2
Total equity investments97.8
Cash and other net assets2.2
Net assets100.0

* The investment is in non-voting shares
** The investment is in A shares

GEOGRAPHICAL DISTRIBUTION

31 October 2018% of Net Assets
France18.3
Germany17.4
Netherlands12.6
Switzerland10.4
Spain8.1
Ireland5.5
Sweden5.4
Italy5.0
Finland4.6
Norway3.8
Denmark3.0
Poland2.0
Belgium1.7
Cash and other net assets2.2
100.0

SECTOR DISTRIBUTION

31 October 2018% of Net Assets
Financials20.0
Health Care17.5
Industrials16.7
Oil & Gas11.2
Consumer Services9.9
Technology7.7
Consumer Goods6.8
Telecommunications5.5
Utilities2.5
Cash and other net assets2.2
100.0

As at 31 October 2018, the net assets of the Company were £382,435,000.

16 November 2018

Legal Entity Identifier: 213800QNN9EHZ4SC1R12

ENQUIRIES:

Kenneth Greig
Edinburgh Partners AIFM Limited
Tel: 0131 270 3800

The Company's registered office address is:

Beaufort House
51 New North Road
Exeter
EX4 4EP


