The European Investment Trust Plc - Portfolio Holdings as at 31 October 2018

THE EUROPEAN INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

PORTFOLIO HOLDINGS AS AT 31 OCTOBER 2018

% of Rank Company Sector Country Net Assets 1 Roche * Health Care Switzerland 4.4 2 Sanofi Health Care France 4.0 3 Novartis Health Care Switzerland 3.8 4 Royal Dutch Shell ** Oil & Gas Netherlands 3.5 5 Nokia Technology Finland 3.4 6 Telefonica Telecommunications Spain 3.3 7 PostNL Industrials Netherlands 3.1 8 ENI Oil & Gas Italy 3.1 9 Glanbia Consumer Goods Ireland 3.0 10 Ahold Delhaize Consumer Services Netherlands 3.0 11 ING Financials Netherlands 3.0 12 Total Oil & Gas France 3.0 13 ISS Industrials Denmark 3.0 14 Getinge Health Care Sweden 2.9 15 Commerzbank Financials Germany 2.9 16 BNP Paribas Financials France 2.7 17 Deutsche Post Industrials Germany 2.7 18 Nordea Bank Financials Sweden 2.5 19 Ryanair Consumer Services Ireland 2.5 20 E.ON Utilities Germany 2.5 21 Siemens Industrials Germany 2.5 22 BBVA Financials Spain 2.4 23 Ipsos Consumer Services France 2.4 24 Indra Sistemas Technology Spain 2.4 25 Rocket Internet Financials Germany 2.4 26 Bayer Health Care Germany 2.4 27 Adecco Industrials Switzerland 2.2 28 Orange Telecommunications France 2.2 29 DNB Financials Norway 2.2 30 Michelin Consumer Goods France 2.1 31 Cyfrowy Polsat Consumer Services Poland 2.0 32 Leoni Industrials Germany 2.0 33 Mediobanca Financials Italy 1.9 34 Sopra Steria Technology France 1.9 35 Ontex Consumer Goods Belgium 1.7 36 Petroleum Geo-Services Oil & Gas Norway 1.6 37 Outotec Industrials Finland 1.2 Total equity investments 97.8 Cash and other net assets 2.2 Net assets 100.0

* The investment is in non-voting shares

** The investment is in A shares



GEOGRAPHICAL DISTRIBUTION

31 October 2018 % of Net Assets France 18.3 Germany 17.4 Netherlands 12.6 Switzerland 10.4 Spain 8.1 Ireland 5.5 Sweden 5.4 Italy 5.0 Finland 4.6 Norway 3.8 Denmark 3.0 Poland 2.0 Belgium 1.7 Cash and other net assets 2.2 100.0

SECTOR DISTRIBUTION

31 October 2018 % of Net Assets Financials 20.0 Health Care 17.5 Industrials 16.7 Oil & Gas 11.2 Consumer Services 9.9 Technology 7.7 Consumer Goods 6.8 Telecommunications 5.5 Utilities 2.5 Cash and other net assets 2.2 100.0

As at 31 October 2018, the net assets of the Company were £382,435,000.

16 November 2018

Legal Entity Identifier: 213800QNN9EHZ4SC1R12

