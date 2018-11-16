The European Investment Trust Plc - Portfolio Holdings as at 31 October 2018
PR Newswire
London, November 15
THE EUROPEAN INVESTMENT TRUST PLC
PORTFOLIO HOLDINGS AS AT 31 OCTOBER 2018
|% of
|Rank
|Company
|Sector
|Country
|Net Assets
|1
|Roche *
|Health Care
|Switzerland
|4.4
|2
|Sanofi
|Health Care
|France
|4.0
|3
|Novartis
|Health Care
|Switzerland
|3.8
|4
|Royal Dutch Shell **
|Oil & Gas
|Netherlands
|3.5
|5
|Nokia
|Technology
|Finland
|3.4
|6
|Telefonica
|Telecommunications
|Spain
|3.3
|7
|PostNL
|Industrials
|Netherlands
|3.1
|8
|ENI
|Oil & Gas
|Italy
|3.1
|9
|Glanbia
|Consumer Goods
|Ireland
|3.0
|10
|Ahold Delhaize
|Consumer Services
|Netherlands
|3.0
|11
|ING
|Financials
|Netherlands
|3.0
|12
|Total
|Oil & Gas
|France
|3.0
|13
|ISS
|Industrials
|Denmark
|3.0
|14
|Getinge
|Health Care
|Sweden
|2.9
|15
|Commerzbank
|Financials
|Germany
|2.9
|16
|BNP Paribas
|Financials
|France
|2.7
|17
|Deutsche Post
|Industrials
|Germany
|2.7
|18
|Nordea Bank
|Financials
|Sweden
|2.5
|19
|Ryanair
|Consumer Services
|Ireland
|2.5
|20
|E.ON
|Utilities
|Germany
|2.5
|21
|Siemens
|Industrials
|Germany
|2.5
|22
|BBVA
|Financials
|Spain
|2.4
|23
|Ipsos
|Consumer Services
|France
|2.4
|24
|Indra Sistemas
|Technology
|Spain
|2.4
|25
|Rocket Internet
|Financials
|Germany
|2.4
|26
|Bayer
|Health Care
|Germany
|2.4
|27
|Adecco
|Industrials
|Switzerland
|2.2
|28
|Orange
|Telecommunications
|France
|2.2
|29
|DNB
|Financials
|Norway
|2.2
|30
|Michelin
|Consumer Goods
|France
|2.1
|31
|Cyfrowy Polsat
|Consumer Services
|Poland
|2.0
|32
|Leoni
|Industrials
|Germany
|2.0
|33
|Mediobanca
|Financials
|Italy
|1.9
|34
|Sopra Steria
|Technology
|France
|1.9
|35
|Ontex
|Consumer Goods
|Belgium
|1.7
|36
|Petroleum Geo-Services
|Oil & Gas
|Norway
|1.6
|37
|Outotec
|Industrials
|Finland
|1.2
|Total equity investments
|97.8
|Cash and other net assets
|2.2
|Net assets
|100.0
|* The investment is in non-voting shares
** The investment is in A shares
GEOGRAPHICAL DISTRIBUTION
|31 October 2018
|% of Net Assets
|France
|18.3
|Germany
|17.4
|Netherlands
|12.6
|Switzerland
|10.4
|Spain
|8.1
|Ireland
|5.5
|Sweden
|5.4
|Italy
|5.0
|Finland
|4.6
|Norway
|3.8
|Denmark
|3.0
|Poland
|2.0
|Belgium
|1.7
|Cash and other net assets
|2.2
|100.0
SECTOR DISTRIBUTION
|31 October 2018
|% of Net Assets
|Financials
|20.0
|Health Care
|17.5
|Industrials
|16.7
|Oil & Gas
|11.2
|Consumer Services
|9.9
|Technology
|7.7
|Consumer Goods
|6.8
|Telecommunications
|5.5
|Utilities
|2.5
|Cash and other net assets
|2.2
|100.0
As at 31 October 2018, the net assets of the Company were £382,435,000.
16 November 2018
Legal Entity Identifier: 213800QNN9EHZ4SC1R12
ENQUIRIES:
Kenneth Greig
Edinburgh Partners AIFM Limited
Tel: 0131 270 3800
The Company's registered office address is:
Beaufort House
51 New North Road
Exeter
EX4 4EP