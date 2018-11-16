Jays Group AB: Jays announces partnership with Emart in South Korea

General Press release



Swedish audio product developer Jays Group AB (publ) is partnering with Emart, leading technology retailer with 148 stores in South Korea.

Jays Group AB (publ) announces a new partnership in South Korea together with Emart. The cooperation which started in Q4 2018 involves Jays full range of products in 30 APRs (Apple Premium Retailer) located in the most strategic Emart store locations.

Emart was founded in 1993 and is, since the acquisition of Wallmart Korea in 2006, the leading retailer in South Korea with 148 stores. The group also includes Shinsegae department stores and Starbucks Korea.

"A partnership with a retailer of this magnitude is a big step for Jays in the brand's establishment on the South Korean market. I am confident that the strong in store execution already in place with Emart will strengthen Jays overall brand awareness in South Korea", says David Baek, responsible for Jays in South Korea.

"I'm are glad to be able to add Jays Headphones to our product range. I'm sure Jays Swedish heritage and quality products will work well with the demand from our customers" says Mr Lee, Head Buyer at Emart.

For further information, please contact:

Henrik Andersson, VD

Mobil: +46 761 99 35 55

Email: henrik@jaysheadphones.com

Jays Group AB (publ) is noted at Nasdaq OMX First North. Certified Adviser is Mangold Fondkommission AB. Engelbrektsplan 2, 114 34 Stockholm, tel. 08-503 015 50.

