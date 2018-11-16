Beter Bed Holding NV announces changes in the Supervisory Board

As communicated on October 222018 the Supervisory Board proposes Mr A. Beyens, Mr P.C. Boone and Mr B.E. Karis as new members, to be installed at the Extraordinary General Meeting on December 32018.

As of December 4th, Mrs E.A. de Groot and Mr W.T.C. van der Vis will step down as members of the Supervisory Board due to conflicting professional activities.

The decision of Mrs De Groot relates to her new proposed position as Chief Risk Officer at a Dutch financial institution. Her new role is not compatible to her Supervisory Board position at Beter Bed Holding. Mrs De Groot has been a member of the Supervisory Board of Beter Bed Holding since May 2011. In this capacity she is Chairwoman of the Audit Committee and a member of the Remuneration Committee. Her current term would expire in 2019 and, given the aforementioned new proposed position, she will now step down on December 4th 2018.

The replacement of Mrs De Groot as financial expert in the Supervisory Board has already started as she would finish the second term by April 2019.

The decision of Mr Van der Vis relates to time constraints as a result of his expanded business activities and responsibilities. Mr Van der Vis has been a member of the Supervisory Board of Beter Bed Holding since April 2013. In this capacity he is also a member of the Audit Committee and Remuneration Committee. His second term would expire in 2021 and, given the aforementioned reason, he will now step down on December 4th 2018.

Mr D.R. Goeminne, Chairman of the Supervisory Board: 'We thank Mrs De Groot and Mr Van der Vis for their involvement and valuable contributions to Beter Bed Holding in the past years. With the new management board in place and a new mid-term strategy presented on our recent Capital Markets Day the company is well-positioned to deliver the plans as shared. Mrs De Groot and Mr Van der Vis strongly support the chosen strategy. With the proposed new members there will be an extended and well-balanced Supervisory Board for the coming years. We wish Mrs De Groot and Mr Van der Vis every success in the further continuation of their careers and we look forward to welcoming Mr Beyens, Mr Boone and Mr Karis to the Supervisory Board.'



Profile

Beter Bed Holding is a European retail organisation that strives to offer its customers a comfortable and healthy night's rest every night at an affordable price. The retail formats ensure products of good quality, offer customers the best advice and always the best possible deal. Beter Bed Holding is also active as a wholesaler of branded products in the bedroom furnishing sector via its subsidiary DBC International (M line).

In 2017, the company achieved revenue of € 416.4 million with a total of 1,188 stores. 64.2% of this figure was realised outside the Netherlands.



For more information:

John Kruijssen Hugo van den Ochtend

CEO CFO

+31 hugo.vandenochtend@beterbed.nl

Please click on the link below for the Pdf of the press release.



Attachment