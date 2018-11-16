sprite-preloader
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
16.11.2018 | 08:42
GlobeNewswire (Europe)

VMP Group: Invitation to VMP Plc Interim report 21.11.2018

VMP Plc Press release 15.11.2018

?VMP Plc Interim report 1.1.-30.9.2018 will be published on Wed 21.11.2018 at 8.00.

We will send an Audiocast

All the information and presentations will be uploaded: http://www.vmpgroup.fi/en/investors/reports-and-presentations/

VMP is a Finnish staffing services company providing a comprehensive range of services within staffing, recruitment, organization development and self-employment. VMP's mission is to help businesses and people to succeed in a changing working environment. In addition to our Finnish clients, we serve clients in Sweden and VMP also has a recruitment centre in Romania. The VMP Group includes the VMP Varamiespalvelu, Staffplus, Personnel, Eezy and Alina trademarks.??


