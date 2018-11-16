GridGain Systems: GridGain Ranked 77th Fastest Growing Company in North America on Deloitte's 2018 Technology Fast 500

FOSTER CITY, Calif., Nov. 16, 2018, provider of enterprise-grade in-memory computing solutions based on Apache Ignite, is ranked No. 77 on the Deloitte 2018 Technology Fast 500 , a ranking of the 500 fastest growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences and energy tech companies in North America. GridGain, which grew 1,724 percent over the past four years, was the 19th fastest growing company in the San Francisco Bay Area.

"GridGain continues to benefit from strong market demand for our market-leading in-memory computing platform that helps customers realize their digital transformation and omnichannel customer experience initiatives," said Abe Kleinfeld, President and CEO of GridGain Systems. "When you combine the best talent in the industry with great execution and strong customer demand, wonderful things happen."

"Congratulations to the Deloitte 2018 Technology Fast 500 winners on this impressive achievement," said Sandra Shirai, vice chairman, Deloitte LLP, and U.S. technology, media and telecommunications leader. "These companies are innovators who have converted their disruptive ideas into products, services and experiences that can captivate new customers and drive remarkable growth."

"Software, which accounts for nearly two of every three companies on the list, continues to produce some of the most exciting technologies of the 21st century, including innovations in artificial intelligence, predictive analytics and robotics," said Mohana Dissanayake, partner, Deloitte & Touche LLP, and Industry Leader for technology, media and telecommunications, within Deloitte's audit and assurance practice. "This year's ranking demonstrates what is likely a national phenomenon, where many companies from all parts of America are transforming the way we do business by combining breakthrough research and development, entrepreneurship and rapid growth."

About Deloitte's 2018 Technology Fast 500

Deloitte's Technology Fast 500 provides a ranking of the fastest growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences and energy tech companies - both public and private - in North America. Technology Fast 500 award winners are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2014 to 2017. In order to be eligible for Technology Fast 500 recognition, companies must own proprietary intellectual property or technology that is sold to customers in products that contribute to a majority of the company's operating revenues. Companies must have base-year operating revenues of at least $50,000 USD, and current-year operating revenues of at least $5 million USD. Additionally, companies must be in business for a minimum of four years and be headquartered within North America.

About Deloitte

Deloitte refers to one or more of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, a UK private company limited by guarantee ("DTTL"), its network of member firms, and their related entities. DTTL and each of its member firms are legally separate and independent entities. DTTL (also referred to as "Deloitte Global") does not provide services to clients. In the United States, Deloitte refers to one or more of the US member firms of DTTL, their related entities that operate using the "Deloitte" name in the United States and their respective affiliates. Certain services may not be available to attest clients under the rules and regulations of public accounting. Please see www.deloitte.com/about to learn more about our global network of member firms.

About GridGain Systems

GridGain Systems is revolutionizing real-time data access and processing by offering an in-memory computing platform built on Apache Ignite. GridGain solutions are used by global enterprises in financial, software, e-commerce, retail, online business services, healthcare, telecom and other major sectors, with a client list that includes ING, Sberbank, Finastra, IHS Markit, Workday, and Huawei. GridGain delivers unprecedented speed and massive scalability to both legacy and greenfield applications. Deployed on a distributed cluster of commodity servers, GridGain software can reside between the application and data layers.

