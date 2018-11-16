Mitratech Listed Among Financial Times' Inaugural Top 35 Intelligent Business Award Winners and Other Prestigious Categories

Legal Tech Top 10

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 16, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Financial Times' inaugural FT Intelligent Business Special Report has recognized Mitratechamong the top companies with the greatest impact on the practice and business of law. The report highlights the integration of people, processes, and data to solve a legal business' operational challenges and how the ramifications of this back-office revolution are felt across organizations everywhere.

"The fact that the Financial Times is now tracking the impact of legal technology reinforces that the industry is at a tipping point," said Jason Parkman, Mitratech CEO. "There's more transformation that lies ahead. We are honored and humbled to be a part of that movement and in good company with several clients we were recognized with."

The company was presented with the following honors:

FT Intelligent Business Top 35: Mitratech joined other leaders cited for being the best at integrating legal and professional services with data and technology.

Mitratech is listed among top legal technology leaders who are recognized for having the greatest impact on the practice and business of law. FT Intelligent Business Award for Contracting (shared by VMware, Apttus, QuisLex and Mitratech): As the contracts essential to VMware's global technology service business increased in both number and in complexity, the company's legal team rewrote its entire contracting process, starting with the help of contract management software from Apttus, and automated simple contracts such as non-disclosure agreements with the help of QuisLex, the legal process outsourcer. Mitratech's TAP Workflow Automation platform enabled contract approval on "any device, anywhere". Finalizing contracts now happens 50 percent faster and savings amount to more than $8.4 million a year.

ABOUT MITRATECH

Mitratech is a proven global technology partner for corporate legal and risk & compliance professionals who seek out and maximize opportunities to raise productivity, control expense, and mitigate risk by deepening organizational alignment, increasing visibility, and spurring collaboration across the enterprise. Serving 1,200 organizations of all sizes across the globe, we represent almost 40% of the Fortune 500 and over 500,000 users in over 160 countries. With Mitratech's proven portfolio of end-to-end solutions, operational best practices spread throughout the enterprise, standardizing processes, enforcing policies, and accelerating time-to-value. By unlocking every opportunity to drive progress and improve outcomes, Mitratech is helping legal and compliance teams rise to the challenge of serving the evolving needs of the modern, dynamic enterprise.

