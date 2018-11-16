King Power Mahanakhon Unveils New World Class Tourist Destination 'Mahanakhon SkyWalk'

Thailand's Highest 360-degree Observation Deck and Rooftop Bar

BANGKOK, Nov. 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- King Power Mahanakhon unveils Mahanakhon SkyWalk -- Thailand's highest 360-degree observation deck and rooftop bar at 314 meters high, offering spectacular panoramic views of the city from Thailand's tallest building. The new premium attraction opened its doors to the public on 16 November 2018. Located on the 74th, 75th and 78th floor of the King Power Mahanakhon Building, highlights of the indoor and outdoor observation deck include one of the world's largest glass tray floors, Thailand's highest Rooftop Bar, and Thailand's fastest video-themed elevators -- which allows visitors to ascend to the 74th floor in 50 seconds. Located in the heart of Bangkok's central business district and directly connected to Chong Nonsi BTS station, the attraction is to become a global landmark destination that transforms Thailand's tourism scene into a truly international force.

Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha, CEO of King Power Mahanakhon, said, "The launch of Mahanakhon SkyWalk, Thailand's highest 360-degree Observation Deck and Rooftop Bar sets a new milestone in King Power's history. As a Thai company, we are extremely proud to create a new landmark in the heart of Bangkok that enhances Thailand's tourism image as a phenomenal world-class travel destination. The new attraction is the first of its kind in Thailand to offer a completely new experience and impressive perspective on Bangkok's skyline."

Mahanakhon SkyWalk is being promoted to both Thai and foreign visitors in order to stimulate the nation's economy and long-term spending while sustainably enhancing its tourism and retail industries.

Mahanakhon SkyWalk consists of:

The Peak, Bangkok's highest viewpoint at 314 meters up from ground level.

Thailand's highest rooftop bar with signature drinks and cocktails.

Visitors can enjoy direct BTS Skytrain access to the attraction via Chong Nonsi Station, exit 3. (Conveniently located 3 stations away from Siam BTS Station). The attraction is open daily from 10.00 -- 24.00 hrs, with the last admission at 23.00hrs.

To celebrate the launch, special promotions include a complimentary upgrade to the rooftop with the purchase of a Mahanakhon SkyWalk ticket at 765THB (from the normal price of 1,050 THB) from today until 31 January 2019*. *Terms and conditions apply.

Ticket Information:

Ticket type Description Adult Admission Children/Senior *Children under 12 years of age *Seniors over 60 years of age Mahanakhon SkyWalk Indoor Observatory Deck (74th Floor) 850 THB 250 THB Mahanakhon SkyWalk & Rooftop Indoor and Outdoor Observatory Deck (74th and 78th Floor) 1,050 THB 450 THB

Mahanakhon SkyWalk is part of the "King Power Mahanakhon" project. Set in the heart of Bangkok on Naradhiwas Road, the mixed-use development includes:

King Power Duty Free and Retail Shops (Floor 1-4) One of Asia Pacific's leading centers for duty free goods, world-class brand name products, exclusive Mahanakhon SkyWalk souvenirs, international quality Thai products and creations, and an array of lifestyle products. King Power Hotel (Floor 1-18) More details to be announced in the next phase. The Ritz-Carlton Residences (Floor 23-73) Luxury living at its best. A total of 209 luxurious freehold residences, ranging from 2-5 bedrooms; from 125 square meters to 844 square meters of space, with exclusive amenities and legendary service by the Ladies and Gentlemen of The Ritz-Carlton. Mahanakhon SkyWalk (Floor 1, 74, 75 and 78)

Bangkok's newest iconic landmark and destination, Mahanakhon SkyWalk is Thailand's highest observation deck, offering 360-degree panoramic views of Bangkok at 314 meters from the ground, one of the world's largest glass tray floors, and Thailand's highest rooftop bar. Mahanakhon CUBE Mahanakhon CUBE provides some of Bangkok's best dining experiences, with a showcase of leading international restaurants, café and gourmet products including Dean & Deluca's flagship store, M Krub, and L'Atelier by Michelin star chef, Joël Robuchon. Mahanakhon Square Over 1,000 square meters of available space for exhibitions, performances and events in central Bangkok .

