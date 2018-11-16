MultiVAC Debuts at the 8th Station of MultiVAC's Global Tour in Russia

Russia, the Place where Blockchain is Getting Popular

SINGAPORE, Nov. 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- On November 6th, MultiVAC, the world's first all-dimensional sharded blockchain project, held its first meetup in Moscow and successfully made its debut in Russia. At this event, the founding team of MultiVAC shared with over 300 Russian blockchain enthusiasts their recently published all-dimensional sharding solution as well as their technological breakthrough in lab data, i.e. TPS reaching 30784.

This meetup was co-hosted by GENESIS GROUP and ICODROPS, one of the world's largest rating agencies as well as a MultiVAC investor. The event attracted over 300 participants around the world, including representatives from Maxtrix CIB, Waves, Crypto Bazar, Block Rock and many other top international investment institutions.

Right after the meetup, ICODROPS invited MultiVAC's CEO Frank Lyu to an exclusive interview. Frank remarked, "MultiVAC has always attached great importance to the Russian market. This meetup in Russia is a great opportunity to increase exchanges and deepen cooperation with Russian blockchain enthusiasts."

When asked why putting so much emphasis on Russia, Frank said, "Russian users account for over 20% of the total number of our Telegram and Twitter followers. Currently, we have published the Russian version of our website and Onepager https://www.mtv.ac/index-ru.html. In the coming future, MultiVAC plans to establish a specialized Russian community. We sincerely welcome Russian friends to join our Telegraph community@MTVCommunity.com, and I'm sure MultiVAC will bring you more surprises."

Nowadays, the blockchain technology and cryptocurrency are gaining more and more attention in Russia. On November 13th, Forbes Russia reported that five percent of Moscow residents who use non-cash methods of payment are open to using cryptocurrencies, according to a recently conducted survey. What's more, local media sources have reported Russia's Financial Monitor Service is seeking the intervention of a global financial watchdog to regulate cryptocurrencies in dealing with the current cryptocurrency boom.

About MultiVAC:

MultiVAC is the world's first fast, efficient, and all-dimensional sharded blockchain designed for total scalability, performing sharding parallelization not only for computation but also transmission and storage. MultiVAC pioneers flexibility for DApps to trade off freely on the impossible CAP triangle between decentralization, performance and security, supporting large-scale decentralized commercial applications for complex and diverse business requirements.

