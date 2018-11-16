Imerys to Increase the Price of Steel Casting Fluxes

PARIS, November 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Imerys will increase the price of all its Steel Casting Fluxes by 4% to 10%.

Imerys, the world leader in mineral solutions for the industry, will increase the price of its Steel Casting Fluxes, depending upon product, packaging and delivery terms, subject to individual agreements and market provisions. The new prices will be effective Jan. 1, 2019, or as existing agreements and contracts allow.

(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/786103/Imerys_Logo.jpg )



The price increase will support escalating costs of raw materials, energy and logistics. Imerys will continue to invest in Safety and Operational Excellence at the workplace as well as in Innovation and Supply Chain Efficiency against the ongoing inflationary and cost pressures.

Our commercial team will contact each customer to discuss their specific supply requirements.

Imerys offers a wide portfolio of high quality fluxes for the continuous casting process, focusing on high standard technical support, flexibility in supply chain and customer based innovative solutions.

PressContact:

Michelle Krier

Ph. +302106296148

E-Mail michelle.krier@imerys.com

