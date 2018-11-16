AbbVie, a multinational biopharmaceutical company, was recently certified as one of the best places to work in Slovenia for 2018. Best Places to Work program is an international program providing employers in different countries the opportunity to learn more about the engagement and satisfaction of their employees and honor those who deliver an outstanding work experience. Additionally, The Best Places to Work certification is only awarded to companies with the highest standards of excellence in regards to working conditions.

AbbVie received outstanding scores across several aspects of their workplace where team members are encouraged to grow their careers, contribute ideas and impact the market as a high-performing, metrics-driven organization.

"I firmly and honestly believe that our employees are crucial for AbbVie's success. No meaningful result can be achieved without dedicated and passionate employees. That is why I see all the efforts for raising employee commitment as an investment for our team development leading to business success as well as bringing positive changes to our patients' lives," said Maja Vauda, General Manager of AbbVie Slovenia.

"We value our employee satisfaction as our strategic advantage it HR's mission to establish such working environment that enables our team to prosper and achieve the best results possible while developing themselves personally as well" said Tjasa Amon, HR Director of AbbVie Adria

"Abbvie Slovenia is an organization that enables and encourages employees to develop their potential in a diverse culture based on trust and integritysaid John Sladden, Program Manager for Europe

ABOUT BEST PLACES TO WORK PROGRAM

The Best Places To Work Program certifies and recognizes leading workplaces in many countries including leading programs in Africa, Europe, Middle East and Asia. The program focuses on 8 Workplace factors including workplace culture, opportunities for growth and overall employee satisfaction with the company's people practices. An HR audit is also conducted to examine HR Practices within the organization.

For more information, please visit the program website at www.bestplacestoworkfor.org

