Imerys to Increase the Price of Bentonite-based Products

PARIS, November 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Imerys will increase the price of all its Bentonite-based products by 6% to 10%

Imerys, the world leader in mineral solutions for the industry, will increase the price of its Bentonite-based products, depending upon product grade and delivery terms, subject to individual contracts and market provisions. The new prices will be effective Jan. 1, 2019, or as contracts allow.

(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/786103/Imerys_Logo.jpg )



The price increase supports escalating costs of raw materials, energy and logistics. Imerys will continue to invest in Safety and Operational Excellence at the workplace as well as in Innovation and Supply Chain Efficiency against the ongoing inflationary and cost pressures.

Our commercial team will contact each customer to discuss their specific supply requirements.

Imerys offers a wide portfolio of high quality bentonite-based products tailored to the needs of all different applications, thanks to its world class reserves, high-standard technical support, flexibility in supply chain and customer-based innovative solutions.

Press Contact:

Michelle Krier

Ph. +30-2106296148

E-Mail michelle.krier@imerys.com