Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc As at close of business on 15-November-2018 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 366.20p INCLUDING current year revenue 373.02p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 362.34p INCLUDING current year revenue 369.16p LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16 ---