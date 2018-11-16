BlissCo Cannabis Corp.: BlissCo Receives Cannabis Sales License from Health Canada

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 16, 2018(CSE: BLIS) (OTCQB: HSTRF) (FRA: GQ4B) ("BlissCo" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that it has received a comprehensive sales license from Health Canada to sell bulk cannabis and pre-packaged, labeled, and tested cannabis products.

"We are thrilled to receive our sales license and to be able to start pre-registering clients and supplying both the robust medical and adult-use markets in Canada with our premium cannabis products," said Damian Kettlewell, CEO of BlissCo. "BlissCo is committed to providing top-tier service to all of our customers."

The Company will soon be launching its e-commerce website and BlissConnect, a telemedicine app for medical cannabis consultations, to service its medical clients. The Company is currently ready to pre-register clients wishing to be first in line when shipping begins. To pre-register, clients can call the BlissCo Client Care line at 1-877-310-BLIS (2547) between the hours of 9:00 am to 5:00 pm PST or email hello@blissco.com.



BlissCo Cannabis Corp. (CSE: BLIS) (OTCQB: HSTRF) (FRA: GQ4B) is a wellness-focused, licensed producer, processor, and distributor of ultra-premium cannabis.

BlissCo is committed to providing distinguished customer service and offering innovative cannabis products. The Company leverages the latest technology and is continuously developing its network of top-tier industry experts. BlissCo is backed by an experienced team that is deeply in tune and integrated with industry partners and BlissCo's patients and customers.

Cautionary Statement

This news release contains certain forward-looking information and forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities legislation (collectively "forward-looking statements"). The use of any of the word "will" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements should not be unduly relied upon. This news release contains forward-looking statements and assumptions pertaining to the following: the ability to execute on our strategic plans and the impact on our future operations, capital expenditures, receipt of a cannabis oil license and a license to sell dried cannabis and other objectives. Actual results achieved may vary from the information provided herein as a result of numerous known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors. The Company believes the expectations reflected in those forward-looking statements are reasonable, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct. The Company does not undertake to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

The CSE has in no way passed upon the merits of the proposed transaction and has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release.