Innodata: Agility PR Solutions Rounds Out Amplification Capabilities with Launch of an Integrated Newswire Service

Addition of Integrated Newswire Completes All-in-One CONNECT Solution to Streamline the Media Outreach Process and Amplify Story Reach

OTTAWA, ON / ACCESSWIRE / November 16, 2018 / Agility PR Solutions, a subsidiary of Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ: INOD) announced today the launch of an integrated newswire service that will allow clients to widely distribute press releases for a flat-fee, regardless of word count or multimedia components. Part of Agility's all-in-one CONNECT solution, the newswire works alongside a global media database of over 820,000 individual journalists and bloggers, a targeted email distribution platform and online newsroom to help clients save time by repurposing content and optimizing story reach through multiple distribution channels.

Delivering to a broad range of news outlets, the newswire service features a user-friendly interface that allows clients to setup and send releases easily, anytime, as well as full editorial reviews for every release. It also provides the opportunity for clients to send releases for a flat-fee that includes unlimited words, logos, photos, links, or other multimedia.

"We're very pleased to offer clients a solution that lets them tell their story the way they intended, whether it's 100 words or 1000 words," said Martin Lyster, CEO of Agility PR Solutions. "We understand how much time and effort goes into crafting these stories, so our goal was to provide an intuitive, streamlined solution that would allow our clients to focus on one piece of content that could be shared multiple ways for optimal reach and impact. I think we've succeeded with the amplification capabilities of CONNECT."

In its "Amplify" module, CONNECT provides three methods for sharing a story, all from one easy-to-use platform;

Targeted email distribution : Using a media database of over 820,000 media contacts, and a direct email distribution platform, stories can be tailored and shared directly with specific journalists.





: Using a media database of over 820,000 media contacts, and a direct email distribution platform, stories can be tailored and shared directly with specific journalists. Online Newsroom: Stories can be posted to an online newsroom to increase visibility and boost SEO efforts. https://agilitypr.news/





Stories can be posted to an online newsroom to increase visibility and boost SEO efforts. https://agilitypr.news/ Newswire: The new integrated newswire allows stories to be distributed widely, beyond traditional media houses and local outlets, for a flat-fee.

To learn more about the integrated newswire and the CONNECT solution, visit www.agilitypr.com/our-solutions/media-database/.

About Agility PR Solutions

Agility PR Solutions, a subsidiary of INNODATA INC. (NASDAQ: INOD), provides powerful yet easy-to-use media database, monitoring, and analytics solutions for tomorrow's communicators. Since 2003, clients have trusted Agility's tools and services to help them identify and connect with influencers, capture coverage, and measure the impact of everything they do. Whether we do it for you or help you do it yourself, our patented monitoring technology and team of media analysts make it easy to monitor and measure print, broadcast, social media, and online coverage. Learn more at www.agilitypr.com.

