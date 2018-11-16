Kitron ASA: Kitron signs NOK 150 million contract

(2018-11-16) Kitron has signed a three-year manufacturing agreement for electronic modules for electric wheelchairs with a leading producer of complex rehab technology. In total, the agreement is expected to generate revenues of NOK 150 million.

Production will take place at Kitron's plants in Sweden and the US.

"The customer's focus on innovation and quality has led to solid growth, and this is an important agreement with significant present and future potential for Kitron," said Kitron COO and Sales Director Israel Losada Salvador.

Kitron is one of Scandinavia's leading electronics manufacturing services companies for the Energy/Telecoms, Industry, Defence, Medical devices and Offshore/Marine sectors. The company is located in Norway, Sweden, Lithuania, Germany, China and the United States. Kitron had revenues of about NOK 2,4 billion in 2017 and has about 1,450 employees. www.kitron.com (http://www.kitron.com)

