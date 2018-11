Regulatory News:

COCA-COLA EUROPEAN PARTNERS PLC

(the "Company")

Transactions in Own Shares

The Company announces that it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.01 each through Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC. The purchased shares have all been cancelled.

These share purchases form part of the Company's existing buyback programme, as announced on 12 September 2018, in accordance with the authority granted by shareholders at the Company's Annual General Meeting on 31 May 2018 (the "Buyback Programme"). The Company will make further announcements in due course following the completion of any further purchases pursuant to the Buyback Programme.

USX purchases

Daily aggregated information by trading venue

Date of purchase Aggregate number of ordinary shares of EUR 0.01 each purchased Lowest price paid per share (USX) Highest price paid per share (USX) Volume weighted average price paid per share (USX) Trading venue 9 November 2018 2,400 47.7 47.97 47.839654 CBOE BZX Equity Exchange ("BATS 9 November 2018 401 47.71 47.74 47.725711 Boston Stock Exchange ("BSE 9 November 2018 444 47.73 47.96 47.809099 BATS Global Markets Secondary Exchange ("BYX 9 November 2018 3,700 47.685 47.915 47.854459 CFX Alternative Trading ("CFX 9 November 2018 300 47.96 47.97 47.965000 IEX ("IEXG 9 November 2018 2,095 47.73 47.97 47.927026 NASDAQ 9 November 2018 116,652 47.11 47.97 47.418151 New York Stock Exchange ("NYSE 9 November 2018 4,000 47.68 47.95 47.865000 OTC Markets ("OTC 9 November 2018 2,448 47.7 47.97 47.821536 NYSE Arca ("PSE 9 November 2018 100 47.97 47.97 47.970000 XDEA 9 November 2018 1,460 47.73 47.97 47.912606 XDEX 12 November 2018 100 47.8 47.8 47.800000 BATS 12 November 2018 81 47.98 47.98 47.980000 BYX 12 November 2018 400 48.02 48.02 48.020000 CFX 12 November 2018 300 48.005 48.02 48.010000 IEXG 12 November 2018 1,200 47.8 47.8 47.800000 NASDAQ 12 November 2018 120,419 47.64 48.18 47.900893 NYSE 12 November 2018 200 47.8 48.02 47.910000 OTC 12 November 2018 300 47.8 48.02 47.946667 PSE 13 November 2018 20 47.99 47.99 47.990000 BSE 13 November 2018 180,580 47.69 48.19 47.962108 NYSE 14 November 2018 500 48.245 48.245 48.245000 CFX 14 November 2018 100 48.245 48.245 48.245000 IEXG 14 November 2018 175,000 47.98 48.48 48.281178 NYSE 14 November 2018 6,400 48.235 48.245 48.244531 OTC 15 November 2018 826 48.245 48.37 48.316731 CFX Alternative Trading ("CFX 15 November 2018 100 48.275 48.275 48.275000 IEXG 15 November 2018 207,070 48.015 48.55 48.368588 NYSE 15 November 2018 1,500 48.245 48.245 48.245000 OTC 15 November 2018 1,504 48.2 48.275 48.260040 PSE

Transaction details

The table below contains detailed information of the individual USX trades made by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC as part of the Buyback Programme.

Schedule of purchases

Shares purchased: Coca-Cola European Partners plc, (ISIN: GB00BDCPN049) Dates of purchases: 9, 12, 13, 14 and 15 November Investment firm: Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC

Individual transactions

A full breakdown of the individual transactions can be viewed at: https://www.ccep.com/system/file_resources/4601/181116_Weekly_Buyback_Programme_trade_details_calcS_cover_page.pdf

