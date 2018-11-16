nLIGHT Is a Bottom-Feeding OpportunitySmall-cap stocks are currently hemorrhaging in correction mode. While the Russell 2000 is not yet in a bear market, consider that about 70% of the components are below their respective 50-day moving averages and 48% are south of the 200-day moving average.As a trader, you can look at the scenario from two different angles: either stocks are heading lower or this is a good opportunity to accumulate positions.It is never easy to pick a bottom, but what you can do is look at stocks that show the potential for longer-term gains. You may need to deal with some bumps along the way.A high-prospects, small-cap, technology stock that.

