Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 16, 2018) -Alliance Growers Corp. (CSE: ACG) (FWB: 1LA) (WKN: A2DFYX) ("Alliance" or "the Company") is pleased to announce that its partner in the development of the Cannabis Biotech Complex, WFS Pharmagreen Inc. ("Pharmagreen") has commenced pre-construction ground work. The site work has started for the drilling of three water wells that will supply the Cannabis Biotech Complex commenced on October 31, 2018. Two wells will be used for primary water supply and the third well will be for back up. The water discharge from the irrigation system will be recycled, filtered and reused to minimize the facility's demand on the natural water supply. The entire facility is being engineered with 100% redundancy to ensure there is no disruption to the operations 365 days a year. This state-of-the-art facility is designed to include the latest cannabis cultivation technologies and the latest cannabis-related green technologies.

Commenting on Alliance Grower's Cannabis Biotech Complex progress, Dennis Petke, Alliance Grower's President and CEO, stated, "It has been a long road for Alliance and Pharmagreen to get to this point where we have finally commenced site work on the Cannabis Biotech Complex after more than a year of effort to arrive at this destination. This is a pivotal moment for the Company for two reasons; first to have started the ground work and second to have created the understanding of the investing public of the value of tissue culture plantlets in the cannabis industry to the point where significant equity investment in both Pharmagreen and Alliance is finally starting to gather momentum. This announcement comes on the heels of closing the bulk of ACG's $2,000,000 in private placement financing and sets the stage for Pharmagreen to begin to close on its financing commitments as well. Alliance will be one of the extremely successful cannabis companies that will have sustainable long-term revenue streams that will create value for all stakeholders for many years to come, in an unpredictable market".

About Alliance Growers Corp.

Alliance Growers is a Diversified Global Medical Cannabis Company driven by the Company's 'Four Pillars' Organization Plan - Cannabis Biotech Complex, Strategic ACMPR Investments, CBD Oil Supply and Distribution, and Research and Technology.

Alliance Growers is working with Pharmagreen Biotech Inc. advancing a new business partnership, to jointly develop and operate a 62,000-square foot facility, to be the first of its kind in Western Canada to house a DNA Botany lab, extraction facility and Tissue Culture Plantlet Production facility to service the Cannabis market and agriculture market in general. The proposed Cannabis Biotech Complex's main facility is the Cannabis Biotech Centre which will grow Cannabis plantlets using proprietary tissue culture propagation, specifically utilizing the "Chibafreen Invitro Plant Production System", which allows for more tissue cultured plantlets to be produced in less space and less time.

About Pharmagreen Biotech, Inc. and WFS Pharmagreen Inc.

WFS Pharmagreen Inc. is a wholly owned Canadian based subsidiary of Pharmagreen Biotech, Inc., a publicly traded (OTC PINKS: PHBI) company. WFS Pharmagreen Inc. is a cannabis company that is becoming the largest producer of cannabis plantlets through a proprietary tissue culture process with opportunity to become one of the largest players globally. Pharmagreen's mission is to advance the technology of tissue culture science and to provide the highest quality 100% germ free, disease free and all genetically the same plantlets of cannabis and other flora while offering full spectrum DNA testing for plant identification, live genetics preservation using low temperature storage for various cannabis and horticulture plants; extraction of botanical oils mainly CBD oil, and to deliver laboratory based services to the North American Cannabis and agriculture sectors. For further information on the company progress on the construction of a 62,000 square foot "Cannabis Biotech Complex" please visit www.pharmagreen.ca

For further information, please visit the Company's website at www.alliancegrowers.com or the Company's profile at www.sedar.com.

