The company announces the following unaudited data

as at 15 November 2018 - Using BID Valuations

NAV per ord share (excl income) with debt at par value 1241.93 p

NAV per ord share (excl income) with debt at market value* 1234.12 p

NAV per ord share (incl income) with debt at par value 1272.34 p

NAV per ord share (incl income) with debt at market value* 1264.53 p

*based on the mid market value of the debenture debt at valuation point,

source: Interactive Data

