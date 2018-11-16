Silver Spruce Resources Inc.: Silver Spruce Signs Definitive Agreement to Transfer Kay Mine

BRIDGEWATER, NS / ACCESSWIRE / November 16, 2018 / (TSXV: SSE) - Silver Spruce Resources Inc. ("Silver Spruce" or the "Company") announces that, after an extended forty-five day due diligence period, it has signed the Definitive Agreement to transfer the Kay Mine project to Croesus Gold Corp., a private company that intends to go public on a Canadian stock exchange. Both companies have agreed to close the transaction within forty-five days.

"This transaction is integral with Management's plan to consolidate the Company's shares and reduce its debt. Together, with its current financing, the Company will focus on advancing the fully-permitted drill program at Pino de Plata project in Mexico," stated Karl Boltz, CEO of Silver Spruce.

About Silver Spruce Resources Inc.

Silver Spruce Resources Inc. is a Canadian junior exploration company pursuing exploration and development of the Pino De Plata epithermal silver/base metal/gold project located in the prolific Sierra Madre Occidental region of western Chihuahua State in Mexico.

