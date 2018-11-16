A.M. Best has affirmed the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating (Long-Term ICR) of "a" of the non-operating holding company, Legal General Group Plc (L&G) (United Kingdom). Concurrently, A.M. Best has affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A+ (Superior) and the Long-Term ICR of "aa-" of Legal and General Assurance Society Limited (United Kingdom), the largest operating insurance company in the L&G group. The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable.

The ratings reflect L&G's very strong balance sheet strength, strong operating performance, favourable business profile and appropriate enterprise risk management.

L&G has maintained risk-adjusted capitalisation, as measured by Best's Capital Adequacy Ratio (BCAR), at the strongest level in recent years, underpinned by robust retained earnings. Financial leverage is conservative and there is good interest coverage. The increasing proportion of illiquid assets in L&G's investment portfolio, which increases the company's exposure to valuation uncertainties and volatility, is an offsetting factor. A.M. Best has investigated the effect of investment stress scenarios on the group's risk-adjusted capitalisation, with a focus on elevated levels of realised defaults and permanent reductions in value, in addition to spread widening. A.M. Best considers the group's balance sheet strength to be robust in these scenarios, significantly assisted by the issue of subordinated debt in 2017 and the sale of the mature savings business announced in December 2017.

L&G has a strong earnings record, as demonstrated by a five-year average return on equity of 18.1% (as per A.M. Best's calculations). In 2017, L&G's profit before tax increased by 32% to GBP 2.1 billion, driven by higher margins on new annuity business, the growing scale of the annuity fund, a conservative release of longevity reserves and solid performances across the group's other divisions. Return on equity was attractive at 25%, reflecting the good results. A.M. Best expects performance to remain strong, supported by the group's excellent market positions in its chosen products in the U.K., growth outside the U.K. and careful management of its investment portfolio, including the close matching of liabilities.

L&G is one of the U.K.'s largest providers of individual life insurance products, with a well-established business model focused on activities with good medium term sales prospects in which it holds leading positions. The L&G group offers protection, retirement and investment products. However, a narrow active product range and a concentrated geographic footprint increase the company's sensitivity to U.K. regulatory changes, although non-U.K. sales are growing. L&G has defended its leading position in the pension risk transfer market successfully in recent years through some of the largest transactions completed in the segment to date. In addition, Legal General Investment Management Limited, L&G's asset management business, has successfully continued its international expansion in Asia and the United States, to some extent counterbalancing its concentration in the U.K. market.

