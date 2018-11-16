HS-UK and Ellex Host a Successful 15th European Ultrasound Course

ESSEX, England, November 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Haag-Streit UK (HS-UK) and Ellex recently hosted the 15th European Ultrasound Course at the Sheraton Heathrow Hotel, London.

The event was well-attended with 49 delegates from 10 different countries present on the day. The course was chaired by Hatem Atta, Consultant Ultrasound Lead, Moorfields Eye Hospital. Other guest speakers, included;

Andrzej Dmitriew , Senior Consultant Ophthalmologist, Poznan University of Medical Sciences

Tarek El -khashab, Ophthalmologist & Lead for Ophthalmic Ultrasound Services,

Mid-Cheshire NHS Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust

The packed one-day programme covered all aspects of ophthalmic ultrasound, including; anterior imaging using Ultrasound Biomicroscopy (UBM), posterior B-scans for the diagnosis and evaluation of vitreoretinal disorders as well as optical biometry and the use of immersion ultrasound biometry for patients with dense cataracts.

The practical workshops gave attendees the opportunity to gain hands-on experience with state-of-the-art ultrasound equipment. The workshops covered a range of different examination techniques, including; the performance of accurate IOL calculations using ultrasound biometry, imaging ocular tumours using posterior B-scans, the use of ultrasonography in vitreoretinal pathologies and imaging the mechanisms of primary angle closure glaucoma using UBM.

Grant Duncan, HS-UK Clinical Training Manager, said, "HS-UK were delighted to have another opportunity to host this prestigious ultrasound event in the UK. We worked very closely with Ellex to deliver a packed agenda with interesting and valuable lectures from our expert faculty."

Grant continued, "We have had some fantastic feedback from delegates. The hands-on sessions were particularly well-received, with the posterior B-scan workshop proving extremely popular. Attendees also praised the excellent organisation of the meeting."

The Haag-Streit Academy has a comprehensive calendar of events planned for 2019, including Advanced Ultrasound Courses. For more information, please visit https://hsuk.co/eventbrite or email academy@haag-streit-uk.com