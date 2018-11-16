Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

Travis Perkins (TPK) Travis Perkins: Director/PDMR Shareholding 16-Nov-2018 / 16:58 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. The Board of the Company was notified on 16 November 2018 that the following PDMR and their PCA acquired ordinary shares of 10 pence each ('Shares') in the Company on 9 November 2018 in accordance with the Company's Dividend Re-investment Plan. PDMR Number of Shares acquired Share Price Alan Williams 582 GBP11.02 Fiona Williams 437 GBP11.02 Following Acquisition:- Mr Williams total beneficial interest is 123,527 shares which equates to <0.1% of the ISC This Notification is made in accordance with the requirements of Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The Notification of Dealing Forms for the PDMRs can be found below. For Further information please contact: Helen O'Keefe Deputy Company Secretary +44 (0)1604 685910 Notification of dealing form 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/ person closely associated a) Name 1) Alan Williams 2) Fiona Williams 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/Status 1) Chief Financial Officer 2) PCA of Chief Financial Officer b) Initial Initial Notification notification/Am endment 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Travis Perkins plc b) LEI 2138001I27OUBAF22K83 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and; (iv) each place where transaction have been conducted a) Description of the Ordinary Shares of 10 pence financial instrument, each type of instrument Identification code ISIN: GB0007739609 b) Nature of the transaction Purchase pursuant to the Company's Dividend Re-investment Plan c) Price(s) and volume (s) Price(s) Volume(s) GBP11.02 1) 582 2) 437 d) Aggregated information Aggregate Aggregate Aggregate Price Volume Total -Aggregated volume -Price GBP11.02 1) 582 1) GBP6,4 2) 437 13.6 4 2) GBP4,8 15.7 4 e) Date of the transaction 9 November 2018 f) Place of the transaction XLON ISIN: GB0007739609 Category Code: DSH TIDM: TPK LEI Code: 2138001I27OUBAF22K83 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 6575 EQS News ID: 747303 End of Announcement EQS News Service

