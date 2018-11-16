Turkcell (NYSE:TKC) (BIST:TCELL) sets aside 1% of its annual revenues for disadvantaged individuals and socially beneficial civil society initiatives. A bold stride has now been made to gather all of these projects under one roof. The decision to establish the foundation was delivered to shareholders at the General Assembly Meeting on March 30th, 2018, and the Foundation decision was published in the Official Gazette of the Turkish Republic on October 28th, 2018. As of the first meeting of the Board of Trustees on November 16, 2018, Turkcell Foundation has launched its activities.

At the first meeting of the Board of Trustees of Turkcell Foundation, Ahmet Akca was appointed President of the Foundation, while also remaining Chairman of the Board of Directors of Turkcell. Atilla Koc has been selected to serve as the Vice President of the Board of Trustees.

Following the meeting, the names decided upon for the Turkcell Foundation Board of Directors were: Ahmet Akca (President), Muhterem Kaan Terzioglu (Vice President), Ali Turk, Osman Yilmaz and Banu Sensivas (Secretary General).

"We will serve both our country and humanity"

Chairman of the Executive Board of Turkcell Ahmet Akca gave a statement regarding the foundation tradition that dates back millennia, and that today serves as a global model based upon the cooperation of private and public sectors to raise social welfare.

Akca commented on the tradition by saying that: "Today's world is facing complicated difficulties that cannot be solved by states taking responsibility alone. From this perspective, every member of the global private sector community should take responsibility. And so in acting with this sense of responsibility we have established Turkcell Foundation, and aim to scale up our projects to a more powerful, efficient, productive, transparent and eminently profitable level."

"From this point on, we will make additional donations to Turkcell Foundation within the framework determined by of our shareholders, as is the case with our existing donations. Our brand's core business is technology, and we serve our customers with the latest technology in the belief that providing better results are always possible with the use of technology. We will continue to serve our country and humanity with precisely this outlook reflected on our corporate social responsibility strategy and Turkcell Foundation, backed by the strength of and trust invested in the Turkcell brand."

"We will continue to work towards Turkey becoming a technology producing country"

Ahmet Akca reiterated that Turkcell is a brand representing Turkey in the international arena, and working to close the gap in the provision of technological services. As such it ensures that digital products and services are widely taken up whereby technology and digital utilities are leveraged to generate projects of benefit to all segments of society.

In his inaugural speech Akca said that: "Under the roof of the Turkcell Foundation, by supporting the training and education of scientists and qualified labor required by both country and society, we act in alignment with educational practices that will increase national employment opportunities."

"We will be working on economic, social and cultural support by educating and training students and instructors whose efforts will develop Turkey from a technology consuming country to a technology producing economy. We will ensure that these initiatives reach the general public, by providing essential support to key projects by establishing platforms and structures necessary to support technological initiatives. We are therefore confident of our ability to lend considerable support to Turkey's achievement of its 2023 goals." Akca continued.

