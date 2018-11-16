EVOLUTION OF LIQUIDITY AGREEMENT

Mediawan (ticker: MDW ISIN: FR0013247137), an independent European audiovisual content platform, eligible to PEA-PME.

1. Eligibility to PEA-PME

Mediawan announces its eligibility to PEA-PME.

From this point forward, investors can purchase Mediawan's shares through equity savings plan PEA-PME (equity savings plan dedicated to small and midcap trading values), benefiting from the same tax incentive as a conventional equity savings plan.

2. Evolution of liquidity agreement

Pursuant to articles 421-34 and 421-36 of the Règlement Général de l'Autorité des marchés financiers, Mediawan announces that onNovember 14, 2018, its liquidity contract animated by Exane BNP Paribas, was brought with an additional €350,000 cash contribution to in order to facilitate the transactions' liquidity and preserve its share quotation's regularity.

It is reminded that Exane BNP Paribas' liquidity agreement, as from July 10, 2018, was brought with 3.015 auto held shares and €500,000.

About Mediawan

Mediawan was incorporated in December 2015 as a Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) by Pierre-Antoine Capton, Xavier Niel and Matthieu Pigasse, and the following year raised €250 million through an IPO on the Euronext regulated market in Paris. Mediawan has carried out 7 strategic acquisitions since March 2017, thus consolidating a new independent player in audiovisual content with a leading position in Europe. The Group operates on 4 segments: the production of original fiction and documentary content, the running of animated brands, the distribution of audiovisual content and the publishing of channels and digital services.

